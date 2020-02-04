Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has integrated with one of the world’s leading real-time markets data and charting platforms, TradingView.

With the addition, Gemini – a firm founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – now lets users execute trades directly through the TradingView interface, as well as providing users access to features including charting tools and a busy trading community forum.

"You can now use TradingView’s enhanced charting and screening tools, watchlists, and social features to facilitate your trading strategies and order execution, while maintaining the safety and security of trading on our exchange," said Gemini in an emailed announcement on Tuesday.

The exchange has set up a how-to guide fur users wanting to connect a Gemini account to TradingView.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in relationships and integrations with products and services that we believe will enhance your trading experience, and help move the crypto industry forward," Sales added.

The announcement comes days after Gemini said it had completed an independent SOC 2 Type 2 examination conducted by consulting firm Deloitte.

“We believe this kind of assurance, in addition to other safeguards we have implemented, such as digital asset insurance, helps protect our customers data and cryptocurrency,” said Yusuf Hussain, head of risk at Gemini, at the time.

As Hussain suggested, on Jan. 16, the firm also revealed it had created its own insurance company to protect clients against the potential loss of assets from its offline vaults – with a hefty $200 million coverage limit.