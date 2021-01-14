Gemini Trust, the cryptocurrency exchange and custodian founded by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, could soon go public, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The Winklevoss twins said in an interview they are considering taking the New York-based digital-asset firm public due to the rising interest in cryptocurrencies.
- “We are definitely considering it and making sure that we have that option. We are watching the market and we are also having internal discussions on whether it makes sense for us at this point in time. We are certainly open to it,” Cameron Winklevoss said in the interview.
- Bitcoin prices have climbed from $10,000 to $41,000 over the past three months. The price of bitcoin was at $38,400 at the time of publication.
- The Winklevoss twins are longtime cryptocurrency investors and co-founded Gemini in 2014.
- On Thursday, the brothers announced the launch of the Gemini Credit Card offering cryptocurrency rewards.
