U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has tapped a former Morgan Stanley executive for its operations in Asia.

  • Andy Meehan will act as the firm's chief compliance officer for the Asia Pacific, overseeing strategic compliance and regulatory relationships within the region.
  • Per a Thursday press release, Meehan will be responsible for ensuring Gemini's alignment with regulatory guidelines, shaping strategy, product and operations.
  • Meehan brings with him years of experience in compliance, having worked at large law firms such as Hong Kong's Kobre & Kim and financial services firm Credit Suisse.
  • At Morgan Stanley, Meehan served as head of legal for the company's global financial crimes division, also in the Asia Pacific region.
  • The new chief compliance officer will be based in Singapore and report directly to Gemini's new Asia director, Jeremy Ng.
  • The most healthy financial markets are ones that are "thoughtfully regulated" Ng said. Crypto companies operating in stringent regulatory jurisdictions "will have the greatest opportunity."
  • The exchange – founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – has already applied with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a financial license under the country's Payment Services Act.
  • Gemini is also an approved trust company in New York state, and recently launched in the U.K. after being awarded an Electronic Money Institution license.

