The Winklevoss brothers make an argument that, in the long run, bitcoin is the only good safe haven.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

This week’s episode of Long Reads Sunday is a reading of the latest essay from Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

The essay looks systematically at the problems of the slate of current store-of-value assets, including the U.S. dollar, oil and gold.

The brothers argue why those assets have, or are starting to have, value in their safe haven function, while bitcoin is on the rise.