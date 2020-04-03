Keep Project founder Matt Luongo discusses launching a bridge between bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) as well as what the world looks like for BTC and DeFi after COVID-19.

Matt Luongo got his start in bitcoin in 2013. In 2016, he watched a pivotal moment where the "sound money, digital gold" narrative subsumed the payments use case for bitcoin. While he agreed, ultimately, with the importance of bitcoin as a new reserve asset, he still wanted to build and found his way to ethereum.

Now his company is launching tBTC, a trust-minimized bridge between bitcoin and ethereum. Among other uses, it is a new solution to enabling bitcoin to be used as collateral in DeFi applications.

In this conversation, Matt and @NLW discuss these narrative shifts, as well as what the role and narrative for DeFi might be in a post-coronavirus crisis world.