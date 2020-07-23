More than 50% of COVID-19 related business closures in the US are now permanent. Can tech platforms provide a new avenue for small biz entrepreneurship?

Today on the Brief:

Disappointing jobless claim numbers with first increase in 4 months

US banks now allows to custody crypto

Senate hears arguments for a digital dollar in the context of US-China economic competition

Our main conversation with Sahil Bloom

Sahil Bloom is an investor with Altamont Capital Partners and a prolific author of financial literacy Twitter threads.

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

Today’s jobless claims

Long term economic impacts from COVID in the travel industry

“Forced efficiency realization”

How remote work opens white collar professionals to global competition

Whether tech platforms are a destructive or enabling force for small business

Why financial education is essential and sorely lacking

Why the Robinhood rally crowd represents a positive opportunity for bringing new voices into the markets

Find our guest on Twitter: @sahilbloom