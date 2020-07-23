More than 50% of COVID-19 related business closures in the US are now permanent. Can tech platforms provide a new avenue for small biz entrepreneurship?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Disappointing jobless claim numbers with first increase in 4 months
- US banks now allows to custody crypto
- Senate hears arguments for a digital dollar in the context of US-China economic competition
Our main conversation with Sahil Bloom
Sahil Bloom is an investor with Altamont Capital Partners and a prolific author of financial literacy Twitter threads.
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Today’s jobless claims
- Long term economic impacts from COVID in the travel industry
- “Forced efficiency realization”
- How remote work opens white collar professionals to global competition
- Whether tech platforms are a destructive or enabling force for small business
- Why financial education is essential and sorely lacking
- Why the Robinhood rally crowd represents a positive opportunity for bringing new voices into the markets
Find our guest on Twitter: @sahilbloom
