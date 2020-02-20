Enterprise blockchains, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles, DeFi and bitcoin. How much do they really have to do with one another?

The "crypto" industry is having a hard time fitting everything that’s happening inside that one monolithic term. On this episode, @nlw looks at current news stories from across at least five different categories - DeFi, enterprise blockchain, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles and bitcoin (BTC) - to ask whether they really all belong lumped in in the same category.

