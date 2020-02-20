Enterprise blockchains, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles, DeFi and bitcoin. How much do they really have to do with one another?
For early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
The "crypto" industry is having a hard time fitting everything that’s happening inside that one monolithic term. On this episode, @nlw looks at current news stories from across at least five different categories - DeFi, enterprise blockchain, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles and bitcoin (BTC) - to ask whether they really all belong lumped in in the same category.
The episode also looks at:
- Four reasons these increasingly different categories remain bunched together
- Why turning other parts of the industry into an enemy is rewarded in the public sphere
- Why letting individual parts of the industry evolve individually is likely to bring more, not fewer, resources into the space
