Enterprise blockchains, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles, DeFi and bitcoin. How much do they really have to do with one another?

The "crypto" industry is having a hard time fitting everything that’s happening inside that one monolithic term. On this episode, @nlw looks at current news stories from across at least five different categories - DeFi, enterprise blockchain, central bank digital currencies, digital collectibles and bitcoin (BTC) - to ask whether they really all belong lumped in in the same category. 

The episode also looks at:

  • Four reasons these increasingly different categories remain bunched together
  • Why turning other parts of the industry into an enemy is rewarded in the public sphere
  • Why letting individual parts of the industry evolve individually is likely to bring more, not fewer, resources into the space 

