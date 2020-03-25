As the crypto community digests a new wave of government intervention and stimulus, Michael Casey and Noelle Acheson join for a discussion.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey and Head of Research Noelle Acheson join for a lively debate about the new $2 trillion stimulus package and era of “unlimited” QE, including:
- Whether (and on what time scale) fiscal and monetary stimulus might lead to inflation
- Whether the Federal Reserve buying corporate bonds amounts to a nationalization of the bond markets
- Why the appearance of a "digital dollar" in an earlier stimulus proposal was a huge surprise
- How a digital dollar in the form proposed would upset the balance of power among the Fed, commercial banks and citizens
- Why trust in governments and financial institutions is likely to achieve new lows in the wake of COVID-19
- Why people are reevaluating the meaning and purpose of money
