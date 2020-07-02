Far from a fly-by-night, uneducated mania, the new day trader class represents a much more significant force for how public markets are changing.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, Reddit’s WallStreetBets channel was featured on the cover of Bloomberg BusinessWeek as an emerging market force.

Since then, between the surge in signups for Robinhood and the wave of followers of Davey Day Trader Global Global, these day traders have taken an even bigger place in the conversation about the stock market.

While many finance professionals (and, most certainly, traditional financial media) have treated the movement with skepticism, paternalism or outright derision, Slow Ventures’ Jill Carlson has a very different view.

To Jill, this group represents a new wave of investors who are unwilling to wait for permission to play a game that has been largely closed off to most.

In this conversation, Jill talks about why the Robinhood revolution is very, very real, and what opportunities for entrepreneurship and investing she sees in terms of financial education, new exchange tools and more.

Find our guest online:

Website: jill-carlson.com

Twitter: @jillruthcarlson