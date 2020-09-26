Last week saw the third-biggest outflow from stock funds in history, and the dollar is the strongest it’s been since April. Here’s what’s going on.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at the fourth painful week for traditional markets in a row.
He discusses the factors contributing to the trouble, including:
- A normal correction from too-high valuations
- The return of COVID-19 lockdowns
- The end of easy recovery gains
- Diminishing likelihood of a stimulus bill
- Election volatility
