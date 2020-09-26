Last week saw the third-biggest outflow from stock funds in history, and the dollar is the strongest it’s been since April. Here’s what’s going on. 

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at the fourth painful week for traditional markets in a row.

He discusses the factors contributing to the trouble, including: 

  • A normal correction from too-high valuations
  • The return of COVID-19 lockdowns
  • The end of easy recovery gains 
  • Diminishing likelihood of a stimulus bill
  • Election volatility

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | The FinCEN Files Show Banks Don’t Actually Care About Stopping Money Laundering 

Tuesday | Marty Bent on Why Bitcoin and Big Energy Are Unlikely Allies 

Wednesday | Why Market Movements Are More Aggressive Than Ever, Feat. Corey Hoffstein 

Thursday | Did Corporate Insiders Perfectly Predict the Market Top? 

Friday | Sven Henrich on the Ever-Weakening Economic Cycle 

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

EconomyStock marketPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.