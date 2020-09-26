Last week saw the third-biggest outflow from stock funds in history, and the dollar is the strongest it’s been since April. Here’s what’s going on.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at the fourth painful week for traditional markets in a row.

He discusses the factors contributing to the trouble, including:

A normal correction from too-high valuations

The return of COVID-19 lockdowns

The end of easy recovery gains

Diminishing likelihood of a stimulus bill

Election volatility

This week on The Breakdown: