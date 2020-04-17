As governments unleash trillions in fiat currency on the planet to stimulate economies on lockdown, even "normies" are starting to question limitless money printing.

Bitcoiners are particularly sensitive to Federal Reserve intervention in markets, but the degree to which the Fed is willing to print money to backstop basically all risk is drawing the attention of even normal market participants.

On this episode of The Breakdown, NLW is joined by Jared Dillian, market analyst, contrarian and editor of The Daily Dirt Nap. They discuss:

What "safe haven" means for money in today’s climate

How Jared became a bitcoin believer after being a skeptic

Why in an MMT world, taxation policy will be driven by ideology, not practicality

Why money is losing its meaning