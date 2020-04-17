As governments unleash trillions in fiat currency on the planet to stimulate economies on lockdown, even "normies" are starting to question limitless money printing.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Bitcoiners are particularly sensitive to Federal Reserve intervention in markets, but the degree to which the Fed is willing to print money to backstop basically all risk is drawing the attention of even normal market participants.
On this episode of The Breakdown, NLW is joined by Jared Dillian, market analyst, contrarian and editor of The Daily Dirt Nap. They discuss:
- What "safe haven" means for money in today’s climate
- How Jared became a bitcoin believer after being a skeptic
- Why in an MMT world, taxation policy will be driven by ideology, not practicality
- Why money is losing its meaning
