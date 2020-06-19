From technology to aging demographics, some of the most important trends shaping the economy have been deflationary. What happens when that rapidly changes?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- FTX lists two Compound tokens
- Reddit partners with Ethereum Foundation on Layer 2 scaling
- Black-In Freedom Festival reimagines Juneteenth
Our main topic:
Dr. Vikram Mansharamani is a lecturer at Harvard and author of “Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst” as well as the just released “Think for Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in an Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence.”
In this wide-ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Why our relationship with experts and expertise is leading us astray
- How COVID-19 shows the downside of both over-reliance on, and complete rejection of, experts
- How the economic crisis surrounding COVID-19 is bursting bubbles and moving us from a period defined by deflation to one defined by inflation
- Why “monetary debasement is here to stay”
- Why the U.S.-China relationship is the key backdrop for understanding the next 10 years of global economic reality
- Why inequality threatens the fabric of our economy and our society, and what might be done about it
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @mansharamani
Website: Vikram Mansharamani | “THINK FOR YOURSELF”
