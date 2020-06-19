From technology to aging demographics, some of the most important trends shaping the economy have been deflationary. What happens when that rapidly changes?

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today on the Brief:

FTX lists two Compound tokens

Reddit partners with Ethereum Foundation on Layer 2 scaling

Black-In Freedom Festival reimagines Juneteenth

Our main topic:

Dr. Vikram Mansharamani is a lecturer at Harvard and author of “Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst” as well as the just released “Think for Yourself: Restoring Common Sense in an Age of Experts and Artificial Intelligence.”

See also: 6 Things Jobless Claims Tell Us About the State of the Real Economy

In this wide-ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:

Why our relationship with experts and expertise is leading us astray

How COVID-19 shows the downside of both over-reliance on, and complete rejection of, experts

How the economic crisis surrounding COVID-19 is bursting bubbles and moving us from a period defined by deflation to one defined by inflation

Why “monetary debasement is here to stay”

Why the U.S.-China relationship is the key backdrop for understanding the next 10 years of global economic reality

Why inequality threatens the fabric of our economy and our society, and what might be done about it