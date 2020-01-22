Libra has lost another Association member, but according to @nlw that’s likely low on its worries list, plus Square’s LN efforts & TON’s SEC support.

News broke yesterday the Libra Association had seen its eighth high-profile defection, this time from the telecom giant Vodafone. In today’s episode of The Breakdown, @nlw argues Association membership is far less of a factor in Libra’s success than key regulatory questions around domiciling, the value peg and the U.S.’s fear of a Chinese digital currency.

Also in this episode, Square Crypto announced its plans for a "Lightning Development Kit" while Square also announced a new patent that could make crypto easier to use. In regulatory battles, meanwhile, both the Blockchain Association and the Chamber of Digital Commerce have filed amicus briefs around the SEC-Telegram lawsuit. 

Topics Discussed

Vodafone Is the Latest Big Company to Quit Facebook-Founded Libra Association

Square Crypto Is Creating a 'Lightning Development Kit' for Bitcoin Wallets

Jack Dorsey's Square Wins Patent for Fiat-to-Crypto Payments Network

Blockchain Association Sides With Telegram Against SEC, Says Grams Are Not Securities

Find more episodes of The Breakdown on CoinDesk

Read more about...

PatentSECTelegramLibraChamber of Digital CommerceLightning NetworkJack DorseyPodcastsBlockchain AssociationSquare CryptoLibra AssociationThe Breakdown
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.