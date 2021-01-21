Some of the Bitcoin community’s most prominent voices (and also Facebook subsidiary Novi) are now hosting the Bitcoin white paper.

The move follows legal threats from nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright levied against the nonprofit that has long hosted crypto’s foundational document.

“Yesterday, both Bitcoin.org and Bitcoincore.org received allegations of copyright infringement of the Bitcoin white paper by lawyers representing Craig Steven Wright,” the nonprofit wrote Thursday morning.

Bitcoin was created by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, who has yet to be conclusively identified. Wright has repeatedly made claims that he is Satoshi.

Seemingly in response to the takedown notice, a wave of crypto firms have published the white paper on their websites. As of press time they include:

The crypto arm of payments giant Square

Bitcoin development funder Chaincode Labs

Crypto venture fund Paradigm

Policy think-tank Coin Center

Facebook stablecoin subsidiary Novi

Bitcoin financial services firm NYDIG

Self-custody app Casa

Others are likely to join in.

The document has been uploaded to Arweave, a distributed platform for “permanent” file storage. It is also being stored on the “uncensorable web” via the InterPlanetary File System (IFPS) and the Ethereum Name Service (ENS).