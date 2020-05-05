In a world of centralized mobile money solutions, do decentralized, permissionless currencies matter?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Around the world, an estimated 1.7 billion people remain unbanked and lacking access to high-quality financial services.
Some projects see cryptocurrency as an answer. In this episode of The Breakdown, NLW speaks with Celo co-founder Marek Olszewski about:
- How Celo was designed differently to address financial inclusion as a primary use case
- The problems with centralized approaches to mobile money like m-pesa
- Why true financial inclusions solutions must be permissionless
- Why technology design isn’t enough and projects that seek to gain adoption require ground-up, go-to-market strategies
- The impact of libra’s launch on the “bank the unbanked” narrative
- How the COVID-19 crisis has changed the narrative around and demand for stablecoins globally
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.