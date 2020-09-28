Bitcoin has been above $10,000 for even longer than the record 2017-18 run, giving confidence to long term HODLers in the process.

After four weeks down, bitcoin bounces back on suspicions that recent bearishness was overblown

KuCoin exchange gets hacked for somewhere between $150 million and $280 million

Jack Dorsey outlines Twitter’s blockchain and bitcoin beliefs during Oslo Freedom Forum appearance

Our main discussion: Digging in to bitcoin’s 64-day run over $10,000