Bitcoin has been above $10,000 for even longer than the record 2017-18 run, giving confidence to long term HODLers in the process.
Today on the Brief:
- After four weeks down, bitcoin bounces back on suspicions that recent bearishness was overblown
- KuCoin exchange gets hacked for somewhere between $150 million and $280 million
- Jack Dorsey outlines Twitter’s blockchain and bitcoin beliefs during Oslo Freedom Forum appearance
Our main discussion: Digging in to bitcoin’s 64-day run over $10,000
Bitcoin has been above $10,000 for longer than any time in its history. Its volatility is also at recent historic lows. In this episode, NLW puts this in the context of broader market movements and explains why new price floors are self-reinforcing.
