South Korea gets legal recognition for crypto, New York power plant mines BTC and the end of the intranet era for enterprise blockchain?

It was another good day for global crypto as South Korea votes to formally integrate the industry into the existing financial system, opening the market to new players and potentially improving services for crypto companies.

In New York state, meanwhile, a recently renovated power plant is taking advantage of low-cost energy with 7,000 bitcoin miners. This is part of a larger trend of U.S.-based mining in 2020.

In a very different part of the industry, a new partnership involving ConsenSys, EY and Microsoft suggests the intranet era of enterprise blockchain might be coming to a close.

Finally, the new governor of the Bank of England says, be prepared to lose money if you buy bitcoin.