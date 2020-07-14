It’s hard to tell people not to be angry with capitalism when the system is rewarding failure with millions of dollars in bankruptcy bonuses.

Today on the Brief:

A followup on Tesla, corporate earnings and PayPal’s crypto ambitions

New COVID-19 shutdowns in California

Small businesses on the brink

Our main conversation:

Bloomberg has reported recently bankrupt companies including J.C. Penney and Hertz had provided executives with more than $131,000,000 in bonuses.

On this episode of The Breakdown, NLW examines:

The logic behind these bonuses

Why that logic is stupid

How this sort of reward for personal failure in the wake of 2008 led to the rise of populism on the right and left

Why we should allow companies to fail

Why people’s sense that the system is a crony system isn’t wrong