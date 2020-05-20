Despite the specter of inflation from money printing, the dollar has gained strength. Here’s why that’s a problem - for everyone.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by ErisX, The Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.
The dollar has a unique role in the world due to its reserve currency status. For many years that status has created incredible opportunities for the U.S. Increasingly, however, some are wondering if the global standard has outlived its usefulness - not only for the world but for the U.S., too.
In this illuminating conversation, one of FinTwit’s brightest minds, Lyn Alden, shares her perspective on:
- Why we’re at the end of a strong dollar cycle
- Why the Federal Reserve is terrified of the global dollar shortage
- The difference in creditor vs. debtor nations
- The concept of the Triffin dilemma
- Why Japan has been able to print money without seeing rampant inflation
- Why we have inflationary and deflationary forces competing to influence the U.S. economy
- Why debt is going to matter more than ever
- What alternatives to the USD system might look like
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.