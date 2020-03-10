Our financial times are getting weird, so we asked you, CoinDesk readers, where you saw the safest port in the storm. Your answers?

Out of over 8,200 votes, cryptocurrency beat out gold by over 50 percentage points while treasuries got a meager 3.6 percent of the vote. An expected result for a group of die-hard crypto fans.

Source: Image via Twitter

The write-in votes were interesting, as well. Calling us out for not mentioning bitcoin (BTC) was a big favorite.

Why is there no Bitcoin option? — hodlonaut🌮⚡🔑 (@hodlonaut) March 9, 2020

While others were waxed philosophical, noting the real financial markets were the friends we met along the way:

The best investment is investing in yourself 😀 — Doo | MakerDAO | Asia (@DooWanNam) March 10, 2020

Still others advised calm. After all, when you don't know what to do, do nothing.

You should stay calm and not make any rash decisions. — kleydints - building #dapps for a better future (@kleydints) March 9, 2020

Yours truly, however, felt there were far better ways to spend your cash. I have a Chef Robuchon in stained condition that I hope to one day trade for a used Camry.

Beanie Babies — John Biggs (@johnbiggs) March 9, 2020

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash