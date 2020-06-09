The largest 50-day “Robinhood” rally in stock market history and even stocks of bankrupt companies are up more than 100%. What is going on?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.
Today on the Brief:
- Saudi Arabia injects $13 billion in bank liquidity via blockchain.
- China’s state TV CCTV says Binance is still allowing crypto trading in China.
- MakerDAO community greenlights real world collateral.
Our main topic: The “Robinhood Revolution.”
The next time someone tells you crypto markets are too irrational or volatile, point them to stock markets right now.
- The largest 50-day rally in history
- Every S&P 500 stock up from 10 weeks ago
- Multiple bankrupt companies up more than 100% since they declared bankruptcy
This is the “Robinhood Revolution,” as a horde of day traders are outperforming billionaire investors and commanding the stock market narrative.
This episode looks at:
- Who is this new generation of investors
- Why they’re so active right now
- What they’re betting will go up
- Why they don’t care about earnings, balance sheets or any other fundamentals
- Four scenarios for how this rally could have an impact on the bitcoin and crypto industry
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.