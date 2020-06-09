The largest 50-day “Robinhood” rally in stock market history and even stocks of bankrupt companies are up more than 100%. What is going on?

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today on the Brief:

Saudi Arabia injects $13 billion in bank liquidity via blockchain.

China’s state TV CCTV says Binance is still allowing crypto trading in China.

MakerDAO community greenlights real world collateral.

Our main topic: The “Robinhood Revolution.”

The next time someone tells you crypto markets are too irrational or volatile, point them to stock markets right now.

The largest 50-day rally in history

Every S&P 500 stock up from 10 weeks ago

Multiple bankrupt companies up more than 100% since they declared bankruptcy

This is the “Robinhood Revolution,” as a horde of day traders are outperforming billionaire investors and commanding the stock market narrative.

This episode looks at:

Who is this new generation of investors

Why they’re so active right now

What they’re betting will go up

Why they don’t care about earnings, balance sheets or any other fundamentals

Four scenarios for how this rally could have an impact on the bitcoin and crypto industry