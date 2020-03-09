For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has cratered but that’s nothing compared to the broader market havoc. From the coronavirus scare to an oil price war, a confluence of factors is aligning to make it a very rough Monday.
On this episode of The Breakdown, @nlw is joined by Delphi Digital’s Kevin Kelly to discuss:
- Why the stock market is just catching up to what the bond markets have been saying
- Why the bond markets have been a better reflection of potential economic pain
- Why we need to pay attention to what happens in the credit markets
- The role of the oil price war in today’s market drop
- What the declining bitcoin price means for the safe haven and uncorrelated asset narratives
- Which assets are actually acting like safe havens
