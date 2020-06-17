A conversation about pseudo-anonymity, global digital nomadism and the trader’s mindset.

On the Brief:

  • Big tech vs. the American political right and left
  • Why TikTok users are pretending to love China for clout
  • Decentralizing venture capital

Our main conversation:

The Crypto Dog is one of crypto Twitter’s best known characters. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • Mining bitcoin in 2011
  • The difficulty of hodling across a decade
  • The emergence of the crypto trader in the Ethereum era
  • Trader agnosticism 
  • Pseudo-anonymity and social media 
  • Developing the character behind the avatar 
  • Global nomadism and the acceleration of “work from anywhere” 
  • The vibe and feel of Hong Kong today

Find our guest online:
Twitter: @TheCryptoDog

