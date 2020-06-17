A conversation about pseudo-anonymity, global digital nomadism and the trader’s mindset.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On the Brief:
- Big tech vs. the American political right and left
- Why TikTok users are pretending to love China for clout
- Decentralizing venture capital
Our main conversation:
The Crypto Dog is one of crypto Twitter’s best known characters. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Mining bitcoin in 2011
- The difficulty of hodling across a decade
- The emergence of the crypto trader in the Ethereum era
- Trader agnosticism
- Pseudo-anonymity and social media
- Developing the character behind the avatar
- Global nomadism and the acceleration of “work from anywhere”
- The vibe and feel of Hong Kong today
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @TheCryptoDog
