Finance writer Jon Turek argues that between Federal Reserve swap lines, Europe stabilization and a few other factors, the strong dollar problem may be (temporarily) solved.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- The latest information in the Twitter hack
- Thailand starts using its central bank digital currency
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin calls on Congress for more funds
Our main conversation is with Jon Turek, author of “Cheap Convexity.”
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Why the dollar has gotten stronger thanks to a savings glut from Asia
- How a too-strong dollar hurts other markets more than the U.S.
- Why globalization died in 2011 and we just didn’t realize it
- How the Fed fixed the global dollar plumbing
- Why there are still questions of actual dollar shortages
- The detente in U.S.-China financial relations
