Finance writer Jon Turek argues that between Federal Reserve swap lines, Europe stabilization and a few other factors, the strong dollar problem may be (temporarily) solved.

Today on the Brief:

The latest information in the Twitter hack

Thailand starts using its central bank digital currency

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin calls on Congress for more funds

Our main conversation is with Jon Turek, author of “Cheap Convexity.”

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

Why the dollar has gotten stronger thanks to a savings glut from Asia

How a too-strong dollar hurts other markets more than the U.S.

Why globalization died in 2011 and we just didn’t realize it

How the Fed fixed the global dollar plumbing

Why there are still questions of actual dollar shortages

The detente in U.S.-China financial relations

Find our guest online:

Website: Cheap Convexity

Twitter: @jturek18