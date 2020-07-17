Finance writer Jon Turek argues that between Federal Reserve swap lines, Europe stabilization and a few other factors, the strong dollar problem may be (temporarily) solved.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today on the Brief:

  • The latest information in the Twitter hack
  • Thailand starts using its central bank digital currency
  • Treasury Secretary Mnuchin calls on Congress for more funds 

See also: Does COVID-19 Have the World Rethinking Dollar Supremacy?

Our main conversation is with Jon Turek, author of “Cheap Convexity.”

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • Why the dollar has gotten stronger thanks to a savings glut from Asia
  • How a too-strong dollar hurts other markets more than the U.S.
  • Why globalization died in 2011 and we just didn’t realize it 
  • How the Fed fixed the global dollar plumbing 
  • Why there are still questions of actual dollar shortages 
  • The detente in U.S.-China financial relations 

Find our guest online:
Website: Cheap Convexity 
Twitter: @jturek18

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsThe BreakdownThe DollarJon Turek
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.