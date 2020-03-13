Massive and novel government intervention in markets is now a foregone conclusion, but what happens to bitcoin (BTC) as the dust settles?

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve's New York branch announced more than a trillion dollars in liquidity injections into the market. In the coming weeks, many observers expect trillions of more in stimulus in a variety of exotic new intervention tactics.

While this will (hopefully) stem the still emerging economic fallout from the pandemic, it creates its own new set of problems. In this episode of The Breakdown, @NLW is joined by “We Study Billionaires” host Preston Pysh to discuss:

How bond markets will react to the wave of stimulus

The challenge of global coordination for a new Bretton Woods

Why in the wake of stimulus some governments might turn to bitcoin

The three factors that lead to currency failure

Want more? Earlier this week NLW spoke to Ben Hunt on markets and narratives in the age of coronavirus