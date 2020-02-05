If venture investments and acquisitions provide a window into the sentiment in markets, boy, did we get a big dose of information today.

Today we look at investments in the world’s best-known developer of the Lightning Network, a new prominent corporate investor for a tokenized securities platform and Square’s investment in a real-time payments company.

We also look at a set of acquisitions, including a ConsenSys acquisition poised to get the company in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond space, a Bakkt acquisition poised to get it ready for a consumer app that includes more than just cryptocurrencies and an attempt by Bakkt-parent ICE to buy eBay for north of $30 billion.