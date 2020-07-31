The editor of the Morning Navigator newsletter discusses a variety of macro topics and how to trade against a very strange market.

Today on the Brief:

  • The DXY hits a 52-week low
  • Consumers seeking alternatives to cash 
  • Bank of England rebuilds settlement system to work with CBDCs

Our main conversation is with trader and analyst Tony Greer. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • The Federal Reserve’s role in increasing inequality 
  • How the Robinhood crowd differs from the 1999 bubble
  • Why high-frequency traders might be the real villains when it comes to the retail bubble
  • Why gold is surging even though the dollar remains fundamentally sound 
  • How to navigate the disparity between markets and the real economy
  • Why real estate is doing well even as the economy is floundering

Find our guest online:
Website: tgmacro.com
Twitter: @TgMacro

