The editor of the Morning Navigator newsletter discusses a variety of macro topics and how to trade against a very strange market.

Today on the Brief:

The DXY hits a 52-week low

Consumers seeking alternatives to cash

Bank of England rebuilds settlement system to work with CBDCs

Our main conversation is with trader and analyst Tony Greer. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

The Federal Reserve’s role in increasing inequality

How the Robinhood crowd differs from the 1999 bubble

Why high-frequency traders might be the real villains when it comes to the retail bubble

Why gold is surging even though the dollar remains fundamentally sound

How to navigate the disparity between markets and the real economy

Why real estate is doing well even as the economy is floundering

Find our guest online:

Website: tgmacro.com

Twitter: @TgMacro