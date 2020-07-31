The editor of the Morning Navigator newsletter discusses a variety of macro topics and how to trade against a very strange market.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- The DXY hits a 52-week low
- Consumers seeking alternatives to cash
- Bank of England rebuilds settlement system to work with CBDCs
Our main conversation is with trader and analyst Tony Greer. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- The Federal Reserve’s role in increasing inequality
- How the Robinhood crowd differs from the 1999 bubble
- Why high-frequency traders might be the real villains when it comes to the retail bubble
- Why gold is surging even though the dollar remains fundamentally sound
- How to navigate the disparity between markets and the real economy
- Why real estate is doing well even as the economy is floundering
Find our guest online:
Website: tgmacro.com
Twitter: @TgMacro
