Office-sharing provider WeWork said Tuesday it is accepting some kinds of cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
- In its announcement, WeWork said Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will be its first member company to use cryptocurrency as payment for its membership.
- WeWork said it will also hold the currency on its balance sheet and pay landlords and third-party partners in cryptocurrencies using Coinbase.
- The office space providing firm said it is accepting bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), USD coin (USDC), paxos standard (PAX) and several other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment through BitPay.
- “WeWork is giving their customers an innovative payment option that is cheaper and easier than credit cards and taps a community valued at over $2 trillion,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair.
- WeWork is planning to list in New York later this year through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), merging with BowX Acquisition Corp, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- Last week, Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, started trading on the Nasdaq following a direct listing of shares.
