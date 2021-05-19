Wells Fargo’s wealth and investment management division will soon be rolling out an actively managed crypto strategy.
- The investment strategy has been in development for months and is likely to be available to qualified investors around mid-June, Darrell Cronk, president of Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Business Insider on Wednesday.
- “We think the cryptocurrency space has just kind of hit an evolution and maturation of its development that allows it now to be a viable investable asset,” Cronk said.
- In December, John LaForge, head of real-asset strategy at Wells Fargo, said the bank is not recommending bitcoin to clients because it didn’t have the infrastructure to hold crypto in their accounts.
- Cronk said that crypto is an evolving asset that requires deep due diligence. He labelled it an “alternative investment” rather than “strategic allocation.”
- Wells Fargo is one of the U.S.’s largest financial services companies, with assets of almost $2 trillion.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.