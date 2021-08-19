Wells Fargo on Thursday registered a private bitcoin fund with U.S. regulators, becoming the latest mega-bank with an indirect crypto investment vehicle for its wealthiest clients.
- A source familiar with the matter told CoinDesk the new fund is passive, a break from earlier reports that Wells Fargo would pitch wealthy investors with an actively managed offering.
- NYDIG and FS Investments are partnering with Wells Fargo on the offering, according to regulatory documents; the pair have worked together on bitcoin funds before. Wells Fargo gets a cut of sales through two subsidiaries.
- The new fund, FS NYDIG Bitcoin Fund I, LP, did not have any sales as of Thursday.
- JPMorgan's passive bitcoin fund was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. As CoinDesk previously reported, it is also a partnership with NYDIG.
- Wells Fargo did not immediately provide a comment to CoinDesk.
