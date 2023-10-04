CMCC Global Raises $100M for Hong Kong-Based Blockchain Companies
The lead investor in the fund was B1, which committed $50 million, alongside Richard Li’s Pacific Century Group, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ firm and Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu.
Blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global has raised $100 million for a new fund that will invest in Hong Kong-based Web3 companies.
The Titan Fund, as it is called, will make early-stage investments in companies across Web3 sectors such as gaming, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday. State Street will serve as the fund’s administrator and EY as its auditor.
The lead investor in the fund was Block.one (B1), which committed $50 million, alongside Richard Li’s Pacific Century Group, Winklevoss Capital (Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ firm) and Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu. B1 will also become a minority shareholder in CMCC Global’s holding entity.
Hong Kong has re-established itself as a crypto hub following the creation of a new regulatory regime which came into effect in June, making it an attractive destination for investment from the major VC players in the broader blockchain industry.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.