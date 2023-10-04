CMCC Global Raises $100M for Hong Kong-Based Blockchain Companies

Bitcoin
$27,444.42+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,635.94-0.60%
Binance Coin
$212.61-0.64%
XRP
$0.53204585+4.79%
Solana
$22.90-4.71%
Cardano
$0.25652720-2.08%
Dogecoin
$0.06112581-1.25%
Tron
$0.08865117+1.18%
Toncoin
$1.97-3.72%
Polygon
$0.57940809+2.09%
Polkadot
$4.02-1.85%
Litecoin
$64.18-2.26%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,569.85-0.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.27-2.54%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000724-0.36%
Chainlink
$7.65+2.47%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.79+2.38%
Avalanche
$9.78+5.25%
TrueUSD
$0.99904091+0.33%
Uniswap
$4.32-2.07%
Stellar
$0.11257876+1.92%
Monero
$149.86+2.72%
OKB
$42.96-0.78%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.24%
Ethereum Classic
$15.53-3.31%
Cosmos
$6.87-3.57%
Hedera
$0.04919074-1.61%
Filecoin
$3.32-0.19%
Lido DAO
$1.59+2.45%
Internet Computer
$3.17+2.89%
Cronos
$0.04989265-0.59%
Maker
$1,414.38-3.23%
Aptos
$5.28-1.71%
Quant
$85.83-2.60%
VeChain
$0.01677071-1.35%
Optimism
$1.31-2.75%
Arbitrum
$0.87910406-3.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-1.46%
Kaspa
$0.05032811+0.36%
Aave
$65.06-0.40%
The Graph
$0.08711820-1.71%
Algorand
$0.09894744-2.17%
Bitcoin SV
$38.02-0.26%
USDD
$0.99763409+0.18%
XDC Network
$0.05048760-1.51%
Stacks
$0.48629070-2.54%
Immutable X
$0.57320420-0.19%
Synthetix
$2.04-2.10%
EOS
$0.57757614-5.56%
MultiverseX
$24.57-0.79%
Tezos
$0.67090000-0.46%
Injective Protocol
$7.50-1.05%
Theta
$0.62364630-1.60%
Render Token
$1.66-3.73%
The Sandbox
$0.29690940-3.00%
THORChain
$1.98-2.52%
Axie Infinity
$4.44-2.91%
Fantom
$0.20234870+1.09%
Radix
$0.05358252-6.08%
Decentraland
$0.29560845-3.42%
GateToken
$3.78+1.18%
NEO
$7.09-2.49%
Kava.io
$0.61085996-2.32%
eCash
$0.00002494-3.36%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99920526-0.20%
PAX Gold
$1,833.71-0.11%
Flow
$0.43275250-3.20%
KuCoin Token
$4.54-0.86%
Chiliz
$0.06123203+0.69%
Curve DAO Token
$0.48152871-0.76%
ApeCoin
$1.14-2.41%
Rocket Pool
$21.04-2.98%
IOTA
$0.15167865-0.12%
Gala
$0.01544377-2.61%
Frax Share
$5.54+1.11%
Mina
$0.39217091+4.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91431933+16.87%
Sui
$0.44168739-3.00%
Huobi Token
$2.38-1.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.11%
Klaytn
$0.11407391+0.20%
Casper
$0.03129597-2.06%
dYdX
$1.95-5.99%
GMX
$37.70-3.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00005863-3.32%
Wemix
$1.03-0.88%
Woo Network
$0.17881478+4.23%
Nexo
$0.55925518+1.01%
Dash
$26.87-2.70%
Compound
$44.02-1.75%
Zilliqa
$0.01679499-1.66%
Conflux
$0.13222849-3.72%
Flare
$0.01105285+3.11%
Arweave
$4.08-3.68%
1inch Network
$0.25564700-3.44%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17393000-2.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.19-0.67%
Gnosis
$99.62-0.43%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99759128-0.01%
SafePal
$0.58454308-1.80%
Astar
$0.04554678-3.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.54-1.54%
Convex Finance
$2.92+1.23%
Qtum
$2.22-2.43%
Illuvium
$38.95-2.72%
Fetch.ai
$0.21840078-0.27%
NEM
$0.02523759-3.20%
SingularityNET
$0.18110782-1.06%
Celo
$0.43246713-2.35%
Enjin
$0.21898133+2.81%
Loopring
$0.17555572-3.06%
Mask Network
$2.64-4.21%
tomiNet
$2.84-6.41%
Zcash
$26.73-1.43%
Oasis Network
$0.04106286-0.83%
SEI
$0.11440609-3.23%
Decred
$13.19-1.41%
Helium
$1.42-1.58%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.82+0.04%
Worldcoin
$1.51-7.90%
Aragon
$4.94-1.58%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78979677-2.30%
Akash Network
$0.89483506+0.56%
Ankr
$0.01897448-4.14%
Osmosis
$0.30374910-1.59%
Holo
$0.00101674-1.26%
Stepn
$0.15053199-5.20%
Golem
$0.17939875-0.79%
Ravencoin
$0.01481617-2.39%
Livepeer
$5.94-1.86%
FLOKI
$0.00001745-3.32%
Yearn Finance
$5,222.98-0.53%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44080055-4.39%
Beldex
$0.03077517+0.10%
BLUR
$0.17423522-1.38%
Kusama
$18.74-1.47%
ICON
$0.16926636-3.11%
Audius
$0.14573256-1.40%
IoTeX
$0.01694522+0.50%
JasmyCoin
$0.00329341-1.02%
SXP
$0.27335146-2.97%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.13%
Merit Circle
$0.33319609-7.57%
Siacoin
$0.00299811-0.33%
Biconomy
$0.23116336-0.96%
Moonbeam
$0.20377511-4.39%
Band Protocol
$1.12-1.66%
Waves
$1.50-2.81%
Axelar
$0.34226359+0.37%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.95%
Balancer
$3.26-0.74%
Wax
$0.04164378-1.91%
Ocean Protocol
$0.30176569-2.53%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16017514-0.83%
MAGIC
$0.53849857-0.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01203988-2.41%
Kyber Network
$0.64702010-3.15%
Kadena
$0.46934510-1.45%
Harmony
$0.00938720-1.88%
Horizen
$7.95+0.11%
Sushiswap
$0.58153476-1.93%
Gains Network
$3.26+0.78%
Lisk
$0.74667446-1.23%
Liquity
$1.14+7.89%
Polymath Network
$0.11890000-0.25%
Skale
$0.02129422-1.08%
DigiByte
$0.00623688-1.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-1.36%
API3
$1.04-0.91%
Cartesi
$0.12752439-3.09%
Status
$0.02318957-0.27%
Stargate Finance
$0.44686746-2.49%
Amp
$0.00162359-1.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00265912-1.58%
OriginTrail
$0.22711983-7.06%
PlayDapp
$0.15131886-2.11%
Coin98
$0.14477991-0.16%
Nano
$0.64226871+1.78%
Joe
$0.24688305-0.83%
Radiant Capital
$0.24023361+2.17%
Numeraire
$12.61-1.03%
Steem
$0.17478691-0.57%
Sweat Economy
$0.00971009+1.59%
iExec RLC
$1.02-3.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-1.35%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-0.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01439087-2.12%
Celer Network
$0.01243550-2.98%
Stormx
$0.00635255-1.90%
Covalent
$0.11448038+11.06%
Verasity
$0.00662662+13.08%
Core
$0.41423210+1.34%
Marlin
$0.00826274-1.02%
Radworks
$1.31-1.69%
OMG Network
$0.46317068-3.52%
Powerledger
$0.14975305-2.65%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154970+8.03%
Celsius
$0.15149028-4.93%
Origin Protocol
$0.12458107-3.74%
Civic
$0.07726054-0.92%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+0.66%
Stella
$0.07485445-2.78%
WINkLink
$0.00006315+1.16%
Syscoin
$0.08448470-1.36%
Storj
$0.42164700-8.75%
Spell Token
$0.00047612-1.00%
Synapse
$0.30600120-1.56%
Dent
$0.00060434-1.71%
Hashflow
$0.32804627-1.23%
Chromia
$0.09806163-4.23%
Bancor
$0.39503198-0.79%
Verge
$0.00344434-1.82%
Bluzelle
$0.13369935-11.30%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01560741-1.71%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.68917434-5.63%
NKN
$0.08551119-1.18%
Galxe
$1.19-0.61%
Secret
$0.26288510+7.14%
MetisDAO
$12.70-3.61%
Gitcoin
$0.90260058-4.34%
SPACE ID
$0.19090135-3.89%
Sun Token
$0.00555791-0.11%
Bifrost
$0.03802444+0.75%
MOBOX
$0.24529211-0.92%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.74-2.81%
COTI
$0.03950554-4.29%
Request
$0.06347409+0.31%
Keep Network
$0.08762815-0.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.59922673+2.84%
Maple
$5.73+1.07%
Aergo
$0.10171811-0.87%
Ren
$0.04468629-3.20%
Acala Token
$0.05352819+3.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23882896+2.02%
Raydium
$0.18950372-7.87%
WazirX
$0.09400585-1.94%
Badger DAO
$2.14-0.61%
ARPA
$0.04312760-1.86%
XYO Network
$0.00296682+1.28%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56771065-7.45%
Aavegotchi
$0.79269848-0.28%
TrueFi
$0.03749747-6.89%
Gods Unchained
$0.15402631-1.56%
Saitama
$0.00085705+2.16%
Orchid
$0.06487012-5.89%
Boba Network
$0.11057621-3.11%
SuperRare
$0.05977900-1.70%
Alien Worlds
$0.00997175-1.62%
Index Chain
$0.04620622-3.26%
Voyager Token
$0.11932510+0.60%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00980157-1.75%
Litentry
$0.71210844-2.59%
GAS
$2.32-1.27%
Moonriver
$3.90-1.11%
LooksRare
$0.05844434+5.19%
Rally
$0.00622306+1.26%
RACA
$0.00009109-2.37%
CEEK VR
$0.03680600+0.36%
Reef
$0.00133813-1.93%
LCX
$0.03827086-2.37%
Ethernity
$1.51-2.30%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04618324-6.01%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12209678-3.23%
DIA
$0.24908795-1.82%
Polkastarter
$0.27388289+1.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-2.11%
MOON
$0.24230422-9.62%
Alchemix
$12.24-0.97%
Travala.com
$0.46060322-0.38%
CLV
$0.03183285+0.35%
Enzyme
$15.53+0.27%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19308716-5.87%
Virtua
$0.02030713-3.27%
Keep3rV1
$44.31-2.57%
BENQI
$0.00538064+1.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00145277-1.22%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13204158-2.86%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075439-2.14%
BarnBridge
$2.10-6.62%
MXC
$0.00760249-1.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.20%
Velas
$0.00732898-3.68%
Aurora
$0.05065654-1.74%
district0x
$0.02290155+3.64%
0x
$0.18170638-2.54%
StaFi
$0.27854949+0.81%
Harvest Finance
$22.42-1.24%
Serum
$0.03982515-8.01%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.77-0.65%
Decentral Games
$0.01879792+1.65%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301821-2.69%
Rarible
$0.88759966-0.65%
Tamadoge
$0.00850755-0.49%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000036-4.71%
Bonk
$0.00000020+0.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00920280-1.01%
Quantstamp
$0.00989538+1.71%
Tokemak
$0.34649698+1.66%
Augur
$0.58925260-6.27%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01357291-3.25%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04621102+7.11%
FTX Token
$1.21-4.83%
Braintrust
$0.32565415+3.25%
Pepe
$0.00000071-3.80%
BitDAO
$0.40888016+2.83%
Threshold
$0.01776211-3.03%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08923860-7.05%
Human
$0.04362808-3.02%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.81%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.12-0.95%
Hamster
$0.00000000+3.76%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.61%
Highstreet
$1.22-3.38%
Tether
$0.99981797-0.10%
USDC
$1.00-0.20%
Dai
$1.00-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

CMCC Global Raises $100M for Hong Kong-Based Blockchain Companies

The lead investor in the fund was B1, which committed $50 million, alongside Richard Li’s Pacific Century Group, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ firm and Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 4, 2023 at 3:27 p.m. UTC
CMCC Global Managing Partners Shiau Sin Yen, Martin Baumann and Charlie Morris (CMCC Global)

CMCC Global Managing Partners Shiau Sin Yen, Martin Baumann and Charlie Morris (CMCC Global)

Blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global has raised $100 million for a new fund that will invest in Hong Kong-based Web3 companies.

The Titan Fund, as it is called, will make early-stage investments in companies across Web3 sectors such as gaming, the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday. State Street will serve as the fund’s administrator and EY as its auditor.

The lead investor in the fund was Block.one (B1), which committed $50 million, alongside Richard Li’s Pacific Century Group, Winklevoss Capital (Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ firm) and Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu. B1 will also become a minority shareholder in CMCC Global’s holding entity.

Hong Kong has re-established itself as a crypto hub following the creation of a new regulatory regime which came into effect in June, making it an attractive destination for investment from the major VC players in the broader blockchain industry.

Read More: Chainalysis: Hong Kong and China’s OTC Markets Remain Active Despite Crypto Winter

Edited by Nick Baker.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.