Animoca Brands Raises $20M for Metaverse Project Mocaverse
The investment was led by CMCC Global and included contributions from Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures and GameFi Ventures.
Animoca Brands, a metaverse and gaming venture capital firm, has raised $20 million to advance its Mocaverse project from a group of other prominent Web3 investors.
The investment was led by CMCC Global and included contributions from Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures and GameFi Ventures, the Hong Kong-based company said Monday. Animoca co-founder Yat Siu also participated in a personal capacity.
Animoca Brands has been one of the leading investors in NFTs, blockchain gaming and metaverse-related companies in recent years, with backing from the likes of Singapore's state investment fund, Temasek. Animoca's aim is for Mocaverse to provide Web3-native tools for users to build gaming and other entertainment products. One such product under development is Moca ID, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection designed to allow users to craft on-chain identities in order to participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem.
The capital was raised through the sale of Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) for about A$4.50 ($2.90) each, which will be automatically converted into ordinary shares after six months.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.