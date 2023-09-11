Animoca Brands Raises $20M for Metaverse Project Mocaverse

Bitcoin
$25,799.31-0.19%
Ethereum
$1,606.58-1.11%
Binance Coin
$210.22-1.26%
XRP
$0.48393271-3.34%
Dogecoin
$0.06155288-0.67%
Cardano
$0.24548849-1.53%
Solana
$18.07-1.55%
Tron
$0.07851379-0.24%
Toncoin
$1.72-1.95%
Polkadot
$4.07-2.87%
Polygon
$0.51513187-2.14%
Litecoin
$61.15-0.39%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000728-2.01%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,970.21-0.09%
Bitcoin Cash
$189.45+0.29%
Stellar
$0.12882156-2.35%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.78-2.25%
Avalanche
$9.38-1.56%
Chainlink
$5.96-2.30%
TrueUSD
$0.99833209-0.11%
Uniswap
$4.20-0.87%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.14%
Monero
$142.08-0.22%
OKB
$41.55-0.62%
Ethereum Classic
$14.97-0.82%
Cosmos
$6.56-2.25%
Hedera
$0.04692855-2.13%
Quant
$96.79-1.72%
Filecoin
$3.10-1.34%
Internet Computer
$3.06-2.42%
Cronos
$0.05109499-2.44%
Lido DAO
$1.48-0.97%
Aptos
$5.09-3.55%
VeChain
$0.01516011-1.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13-1.59%
Arbitrum
$0.81351889-6.42%
Maker
$1,111.78-0.77%
Optimism
$1.25-0.89%
Kaspa
$0.03962317+1.50%
Aave
$53.41-2.78%
XDC Network
$0.05467140+0.71%
The Graph
$0.08176246-3.74%
USDD
$1.00+0.29%
Algorand
$0.09154532-0.28%
Synthetix
$2.10-3.95%
Tezos
$0.66700000-1.48%
Stacks
$0.44616171-1.91%
EOS
$0.55222234-2.61%
MultiverseX
$23.23-3.26%
The Sandbox
$0.29121220-2.04%
Theta
$0.59850882-2.41%
Immutable X
$0.50932587-2.40%
Radix
$0.05666488-6.99%
Bitcoin SV
$29.47-1.99%
Axie Infinity
$4.27-5.03%
Injective Protocol
$6.60-0.63%
Render Token
$1.48-0.32%
Fantom
$0.19108555-1.43%
GateToken
$3.84-0.39%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.11%
Decentraland
$0.27855853-3.13%
NEO
$7.04-1.21%
Kava.io
$0.63769703-2.14%
PAX Gold
$1,908.44+0.19%
IOTA
$0.16804506-2.93%
THORChain
$1.51-3.64%
ApeCoin
$1.20-5.47%
Rocket Pool
$22.19-4.08%
eCash
$0.00002240-1.93%
Flow
$0.41144178-3.09%
Klaytn
$0.13004404-0.91%
KuCoin Token
$4.11-0.60%
Chiliz
$0.05690944-2.02%
Huobi Token
$2.41-0.39%
Gala
$0.01459837-3.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000040-0.04%
Casper
$0.03313915-1.59%
Frax Share
$5.06-4.16%
Curve DAO Token
$0.42005096-2.38%
Mina
$0.36969904-2.35%
Sui
$0.44056277-4.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00005873-1.97%
dYdX
$1.92-2.53%
Nexo
$0.56886697-1.27%
Astar
$0.05976517+0.43%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.74956858-4.22%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.13%
Dash
$25.39-2.27%
Flare
$0.01225265-2.50%
GMX
$31.02-3.44%
Woo Network
$0.15700128-0.71%
PancakeSwap
$1.21-1.52%
SafePal
$0.62847600+4.21%
Zilliqa
$0.01553718-3.04%
Arweave
$4.01-3.49%
Gnosis
$99.85-1.43%
Compound
$36.58-2.29%
Enjin
$0.25057351+3.94%
Conflux
$0.11930854-2.06%
tomiNet
$3.31+0.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16493000-0.43%
Fetch.ai
$0.23226446+3.30%
1inch Network
$0.23412732-3.01%
Illuvium
$40.03-1.62%
Loopring
$0.18358517-1.41%
SingularityNET
$0.17696509-1.41%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.41-1.32%
NEM
$0.02409155-1.01%
Qtum
$2.06-1.32%
SEI
$0.11779910-2.11%
Celo
$0.40457249-4.93%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.89545744-2.78%
Mask Network
$2.51-0.85%
Osmosis
$0.33411342-2.35%
Akash Network
$0.92391410-6.04%
Zcash
$24.65-0.32%
Helium
$1.38-4.51%
Decred
$12.86-1.74%
Convex Finance
$2.46-3.17%
Oasis Network
$0.03815772-2.56%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.40-1.45%
Holo
$0.00105572-0.37%
Beldex
$0.03222692-0.55%
Ankr
$0.01795811-2.62%
Livepeer
$6.15-3.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.74%
Wemix
$0.55857006-1.63%
Stepn
$0.14756554-3.98%
Ravencoin
$0.01467304-1.06%
JasmyCoin
$0.00359638-0.63%
Yearn Finance
$5,215.73-2.27%
Aragon
$4.28-0.95%
Audius
$0.15100096-1.41%
Kusama
$18.41-2.00%
Golem
$0.16289822-1.03%
FLOKI
$0.00001638-3.49%
Waves
$1.60+3.87%
BLUR
$0.17281407-4.00%
ICON
$0.16138059-1.41%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40206255-1.77%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18861652+1.94%
SXP
$0.25020057-3.41%
IoTeX
$0.01515562+0.25%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-1.02%
Siacoin
$0.00274448-1.43%
Balancer
$3.27-3.09%
Axelar
$0.34899702-1.16%
Worldcoin
$1.07-2.79%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31176057-1.94%
Band Protocol
$0.99952780-2.20%
Merit Circle
$0.28493968-3.71%
Biconomy
$0.19613001-4.53%
Wax
$0.03809437-0.17%
Kadena
$0.51833623-1.99%
Moonbeam
$0.17328202-3.83%
TerraUSD
$0.01208963-2.27%
Harmony
$0.00934577-3.15%
Polymath Network
$0.12440000-1.43%
Sushiswap
$0.56578418-2.46%
Skale
$0.02274392-1.01%
MAGIC
$0.44842421-3.51%
Stargate Finance
$0.51823838-1.33%
DigiByte
$0.00628511-4.43%
Lisk
$0.68282001-1.43%
UMA Protocol
$1.34-6.61%
Horizen
$6.95-0.10%
API3
$1.03-0.69%
Amp
$0.00172710-2.84%
Kyber Network
$0.51960186-0.72%
Gains Network
$3.03-0.78%
Nervos Network
$0.00270629-2.00%
Cartesi
$0.12103701-2.27%
Status
$0.02239564+4.07%
OriginTrail
$0.22057411-1.53%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.52-1.86%
Core
$0.52101931-2.86%
Nano
$0.61334787-2.66%
Joe
$0.23868604-2.12%
PlayDapp
$0.14242107-0.81%
Numeraire
$12.72-4.85%
Coin98
$0.13276018-1.86%
iExec RLC
$1.03+0.53%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-4.28%
Liquity
$0.76784549-1.85%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-1.29%
Steem
$0.15504304-0.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01368219-1.22%
Radworks
$1.31-3.94%
Celer Network
$0.01149084-1.22%
Marlin
$0.00792622-2.11%
Stella
$0.07602158-2.71%
Radiant Capital
$0.20706632-3.61%
SPACE ID
$0.21531721-0.14%
Syscoin
$0.08558780-1.09%
OMG Network
$0.43586577-2.19%
Celsius
$0.14285578+3.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75750735-0.65%
Bluzelle
$0.14267983+17.40%
Dent
$0.00061374-1.74%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.14+1.36%
Synapse
$0.30763633-7.09%
WINkLink
$0.00006077-2.22%
Chromia
$0.09972669-4.70%
Bancor
$0.40040342-2.37%
Sweat Economy
$0.00738271-6.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00137726-1.60%
Powerledger
$0.13145981-1.60%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01571128-0.99%
NKN
$0.08618006-3.01%
Verge
$0.00337680-6.58%
Gitcoin
$0.91570626-3.82%
Civic
$0.06750898-1.43%
Hashflow
$0.30384588-3.03%
Secret
$0.25146646-3.82%
Bifrost
$0.03776463+0.53%
Galxe
$1.12-1.64%
Stormx
$0.00458278-3.64%
COTI
$0.04117237-2.57%
Sun Token
$0.00518889-0.62%
MOBOX
$0.23148899-3.72%
MetisDAO
$11.12-0.47%
Request
$0.06273302-4.34%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.65886478-16.75%
Spell Token
$0.00038845-3.20%
Keep Network
$0.08329957-1.43%
WazirX
$0.09907296+1.59%
ARPA
$0.04569032-0.46%
Ren
$0.04439603-1.49%
Origin Protocol
$0.08784640-1.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.54887965+1.22%
XYO Network
$0.00302004-0.25%
Storj
$0.29064792+7.99%
Covalent
$0.06864331-5.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.17006688-0.11%
Verasity
$0.00401684-2.31%
Boba Network
$0.12027988+1.81%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01172579-0.47%
Voyager Token
$0.13478826+4.72%
Aavegotchi
$0.76233445-3.16%
Badger DAO
$1.96-0.94%
Aergo
$0.08802069-0.18%
Raydium
$0.16897788-3.38%
Acala Token
$0.04785212+9.58%
Maple
$4.81+5.00%
Alien Worlds
$0.01000000-3.62%
SuperRare
$0.05905165-3.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18784995-7.71%
Orchid
$0.05706895-1.85%
Rally
$0.00671266-1.38%
Index Chain
$0.04389631-2.26%
TrueFi
$0.03055002-2.03%
MOON
$0.30071834-3.28%
RACA
$0.00009443-1.03%
CEEK VR
$0.03811299-2.49%
Reef
$0.00137705-3.06%
GAS
$2.21-1.62%
Moonriver
$3.87-6.08%
LCX
$0.03878103+3.41%
Ethernity
$1.52-4.01%
LooksRare
$0.05305269+1.85%
Saitama
$0.00062881-0.60%
Litentry
$0.60572293-6.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12013852+0.38%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04413991-8.78%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69-7.47%
Polkastarter
$0.25327637-2.39%
DIA
$0.21914458-4.22%
Travala.com
$0.45510939-1.28%
CLV
$0.03034990-4.30%
MXC
$0.00900736+11.75%
Keep3rV1
$43.18-5.32%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18302385-3.23%
Virtua
$0.01945712-1.86%
Alchemix
$10.77-4.29%
BENQI
$0.00514158-3.08%
BarnBridge
$2.15-3.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00142667-0.65%
Enzyme
$13.69-1.90%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13061362-2.02%
Aurora
$0.05517992-7.06%
Onyxcoin
$0.00073962-1.23%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.50%
district0x
$0.02315183-12.30%
Velas
$0.00640499-6.32%
0x
$0.16575144-0.50%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.96+0.87%
Harvest Finance
$21.32-3.58%
Decentral Games
$0.01895374-3.21%
StaFi
$0.23469760-5.11%
Serum
$0.03405865-1.58%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000057+1.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00299740-0.33%
Tamadoge
$0.01105381+0.39%
Rarible
$0.90886663-2.00%
Bonk
$0.00000021-4.19%
Augur
$1.04-0.95%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00927841-1.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01034679+0.95%
Tokemak
$0.42111147+0.95%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01325949-2.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04031881-1.30%
FTX Token
$1.03-5.93%
Braintrust
$0.31685371+0.71%
Pepe
$0.00000069-4.25%
BitDAO
$0.40019683-1.77%
Threshold
$0.01670766-2.77%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08390894-3.52%
Human
$0.04516660-1.45%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-5.05%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.03-0.84%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.47%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.49%
Highstreet
$1.30+1.13%
Tether
$0.99968875-0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.10%
Dai
$1.00-0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Animoca Brands Raises $20M for Metaverse Project Mocaverse

The investment was led by CMCC Global and included contributions from Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures and GameFi Ventures.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconSep 11, 2023 at 8:53 a.m. UTC
Animoca co-founder Yat Siu (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Animoca co-founder Yat Siu (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Animoca Brands, a metaverse and gaming venture capital firm, has raised $20 million to advance its Mocaverse project from a group of other prominent Web3 investors.

The investment was led by CMCC Global and included contributions from Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures and GameFi Ventures, the Hong Kong-based company said Monday. Animoca co-founder Yat Siu also participated in a personal capacity.

Animoca Brands has been one of the leading investors in NFTs, blockchain gaming and metaverse-related companies in recent years, with backing from the likes of Singapore's state investment fund, Temasek. Animoca's aim is for Mocaverse to provide Web3-native tools for users to build gaming and other entertainment products. One such product under development is Moca ID, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection designed to allow users to craft on-chain identities in order to participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem.

The capital was raised through the sale of Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) for about A$4.50 ($2.90) each, which will be automatically converted into ordinary shares after six months.

Read More: It’s Game On for Web3: How Gaming Will Onboard a Billion People

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.