Animoca Brands Raises $20M for Metaverse Project Mocaverse

Animoca Brands has been one of the leading investors in NFTs, blockchain gaming and metaverse-related companies in recent years, with backing from the likes of Singapore's state investment fund, Temasek. Animoca's aim is for Mocaverse to provide Web3-native tools for users to build gaming and other entertainment products. One such product under development is Moca ID, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection designed to allow users to craft on-chain identities in order to participate in the Mocaverse ecosystem.