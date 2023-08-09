Coca-Cola and Friends With Benefits Headline Base’s ‘Onchain Summer’ Web3 Festival
Coinbase’s layer 2 network is celebrating its launch with Onchain Summer, a multi-week series of Web3 activations across art, gaming and music.
- Onchain Summer celebrates the launch of Coinbase's new layer 2 network, Base, with multiple events each week.
- Coca-Cola and popular DAOs like Friends With Benefits and Nouns are participating in different activations.
Let’s face it: non-fungible tokens (NFTs) aren’t having a hot girl summer.
Perhaps “Onchain Summer,” crypto exchange Coinbase’s (COIN) event to celebrate the launch of its native Base network, can help bolster the tokens’ trading volume.
Onchain Summer, which kicked off today in celebration of Base’s mainnet launch, is a series of Web3 activations across art, gaming and music. Through the end of August, over 50 brands, including Coca-Cola, Friends With Benefits, a social decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and NFT creator platform Zora will host NFT mints on Base network.
In addition to branded NFT offerings, Coinbase is collaborating with Prop House, an incubator linked to NFT project Nouns DAO, to give out over 100 ETH, or $186,000, in grants for developers building on Base. They’re also encouraging developers to enroll in the ETH Global Superhack, an upcoming hackathon that will offer $175,000 in rewards.
To bolster community engagement around Base, Coinbase is encouraging users to bridge their ether to Base in order to mint a free NFT to commemorate the launch of the Base mainnet. According to data from Etherscan, over 125,000 individuals have minted over 30 million free NFTs so far.
In a year where NFT trading volume has fallen almost 50% since January, Web3 projects are struggling to scale. Jesse Pollak, Protocols Lead at Coinbase, told CoinDesk that Onchain Summer aims to showcase how NFTs can be leveraged as a technology rather than just a speculative asset.
“We wanted to give people a reason to be on-chain this summer and set up their first wallet and experience this future,” said Pollak.
Onchain Summer’s first week will feature daily mints, starting with Friends With Benefits, who will issue an NFT on Thursday designed by artist Deekay Kwon alongside pseudonymous NFT collector Cozomo de Medici. On Saturday, Coca-Cola will open a mint of digital artworks from the Masterpiece collection, with works from artists Aket, Fatma Ramadan and Vikram Kushwah, as well as famed painters Edvard Munch, Johannes Vermeer and Vincent van Gogh.
“The world will come on-chain because of great product experiences that people all over the world build,” said Pollak. “That's where we're focused on.”
Base is an Ethereum layer 2 network built upon Optimism’s OP Stack. Last week, Coinbase made its Base public launch date official after having opened its mainnet early for developers in July who wanted to begin testing the network. However, during this testing period, an anonymous developer created the infamous BALD token on Base network, which rose to an $85 million market capitalization before plunging when its creator pulled most of the projects’ liquidity, rugging holders.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.