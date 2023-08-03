More Money For Creators: NFT Minting Platform Zora Initiates New Revenue Split

Creator royalties have come into the spotlight in recent months as platforms like Blur began to adopt "royalty-optional" models tailored toward fast-paced traders. These changes, sparked by waning mainstream interest in NFTs, created tension between platforms and creators, who argued that they were the ones getting hurt the most. Earlier this month, Nansen reported that NFT royalty payments hit a two-year low, suggesting that collectors have been opting out of paying optional fees.