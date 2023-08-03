Bitcoin
LinksDAO, the Online Community That Bought a Golf Course, Is Accepting New Members

The new tiers of membership offer various levels of access to the group's private Discord, network of peer-to-peer private courses and eventual entry to its Spey Bay Golf Club in Scotland.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconAug 3, 2023 at 9:28 p.m. UTC
In an aerial view, a golf course is bathed in sunset light on September 29, 2021 in Long Island, New York.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

  • Global golf community LinksDAO has released new membership tiers to join its community of golf enthusiasts
  • The group is currently renovating the Spey Bay Golf Club in Scotland, the first crowdfunded purchase by LinksDAO

LinksDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization for golf enthusiasts, has released new membership options to expand access to its global network of golf courses and retail partners.

The organization launched its non-fungible token (NFT) membership collection in January 2022, selling out and raising $10.5 million to fund its goal of buying a Top 100 golf course. The original tokens provide holders with a number of perks, including access to its digital community, governance voting rights and access to LinksDAO's future crowdfunded golf club. According to the site, the group has cultivated a community of "thousands of golf lovers across 40 countries."

In March, the group announced its plans to purchase Spey Bay Golf Club, an 18-hole property located on the northern coast of Scotland for roughly $1 million. The deal officially closed in May, 2023. According to the Links website, renovation of the course is set to begin construction in the fall.

Recently, the DAO rebranded to Links Golf Club and is now offering new membership tiers in order to spur up new capital. The lowest tier, Starter, is available for $99 a year and offers access to the group's digital community and discounts on merchandise with partner golf brands. The second tier, Player, grants access to Links' peer-to-peer network of over 800 private courses and is priced at $499 a year. The highest tier, Pro, costs $1,499 a year and offers access to over 1,300 member-hosted and private courses, along with access to Spey Bey when it eventually opens.

Opening the club up to non-crypto natives, Links Golf Club is allowing those interested in the new membership options to pay by credit card in fiat currency.

The group also offers memberships to its Spey Bay club for LinksDAO Global or Leisure members that range in price and perks.

At the time of writing, the floor price of LinksDAO NFT memberships begin at 0.165 ETH, or about $300, on OpenSea.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Rosie Perper
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for Web3 and Learn, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs. Subscribe to her weekly newsletter, The Airdrop.

