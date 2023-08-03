LinksDAO, the Online Community That Bought a Golf Course, Is Accepting New Members

Recently, the DAO rebranded to Links Golf Club and is now offering new membership tiers in order to spur up new capital. The lowest tier, Starter, is available for $99 a year and offers access to the group's digital community and discounts on merchandise with partner golf brands. The second tier, Player, grants access to Links' peer-to-peer network of over 800 private courses and is priced at $499 a year. The highest tier, Pro, costs $1,499 a year and offers access to over 1,300 member-hosted and private courses, along with access to Spey Bey when it eventually opens.