The Ordinals Team is Creating a Non-Profit to Support Bitcoin NFT Developers
The team behind the Ordinals protocol, led by Casey Rodarmor, has created the Open Ordinals Institute to grow its ecosystem without compromising neutrality.
Inscriptions on Bitcoin’s mainnet were first introduced by programmer Casey Rodarmor in January and paved the way for Ordinals NFTs. Previously, the Ordinals team was funded privately by Rodarmor himself, as well as through gifted contributions to the core developers.
On Tuesday, the team announced the creation of the Open Ordinals Institute, a registered 501(c)(3) that will collect donations in Bitcoin to initially help bolster the work of its core developers – including pseudonymous developer Raph, the recently-appointed lead Ordinals Protocol maintainer. After recently launching the Ordinals.org site to share progress on protocol development, the site will now accept donations to the institute through two bitcoin wallet addresses.
Ordinals core developer, Ordinally, shared in a press release that launching a non-profit was the “cleanest way” to compensate developers without compromising the values and goals of the protocol.
Erin Redwin, Open Ordinals Institute board member, told CoinDesk that the non-profit hopes to empower developers to help grow the newly-discovered utility of Bitcoin-based NFTs.
“Companies across Web3 ecosystems – including Ethereum, Solana, Stacks, and others – are quickly building Ordinals infrastructure after previously believing NFT-functionality ‘wasn't possible’ on native Bitcoin,” said Redwin. “Given Ordinals' unprecedented pace of adoption and real-world implications for various crypto-economies, we believe it is crucial to fund a strong team of non-corporate funded developers to ensure the security and neutrality of this open-source protocol.”
The Ordinals protocol has quickly garnered the attention of Bitcoin maximalists and NFT collectors alike for its versatility, as well as its potential to pump the value of bitcoin itself. In May, Ordinals reached 3 million inscriptions, and weeks later, helped Bitcoin come in second as the network with the highest NFT trading volume.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.