NFT Now Cuts Jobs in Restructuring Move

Alejandro Navia, President of NFT Now, tweeted that the Web3 publication had “over-hired.” Meanwhile, another founder of NFT Now had his Twitter account hacked over the weekend.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJul 31, 2023 at 4:21 p.m. UTC
Alejandro Navia, President of NFT Now (Ian Suarez/CoinDesk)

Amid a chilling non-fungible token (NFT) winter, Web3 media companies are not immune to the frosty conditions, including publication NFT Now which announced job cuts on Monday.

Alejandro Navia, president of NFT Now, posted a tweet sharing that the company had scaled too quickly in the bull market and now had to reduce staff at the company.

“As we are building the business for the long term, we must adapt to changing market conditions,” said Navia. “Given the current climate, it is clear that this pace of growth was unsustainable and we over-hired.”

Navia shared that as President, he “[takes] full ownership of this mistake,” and aims to continue to support its partners and tokenized media business.

Web3 media or tokenized media publications aim to solve the problems associated with Web2 media firms by selling NFTs that create a community around their content creation. In March, NFT Now released its Now Pass token, which quickly sold out in March for 0.25 ETH, or $500 each – raking in $1.1 million in total revenue.

The layoffs reflect a different sentiment than Navia shared as recently as Saturday, when Navia posted a tweet sharing that NFT Now has thus far been able to “change 100s of artists' lives, help onboard world-class brands to web3, keep millions of people educated and informed and build new technology to keep the truth authenticated and accessible.”

Different drama affected another founder of NFT Now over the weekend. The CEO and Editor-in-Chief Matt Medved’s Twitter was hacked in a SIM swap – a common malicious tactic to steal a person’s phone number. He shared a tweet Sunday that he had regained access to his account.

NFT Now has undergone other internal structural changes recently. In May, NFT Now co-founder Sam Hysell announced he would be stepping down from his role – without sharing any details why, or what his next move might be.

Read More: NFT.NYC Was Calm, but Side Events Stirred Drama

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Cam Thompson
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @camgthompson on Twitter

