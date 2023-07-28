Yuga Labs Hopes to Rile Up Its Bored Apes With Latest Otherside Demo

Holders of Otherdeed NFTs have eagerly awaited the game's release, participating in live virtual demos called "Trips" that have welcomed thousands of players (called "voyagers") at a time. During these Trips, voyagers can speak to each other and engage in team-based tasks with an ensemble of popular influencers and streamers (Snoop Dogg’s son and NFT collector Cordell Broadus led one team during the most recent event in March). But as the NFT market continues to struggle amid an extended bear market, and as interest in Yuga Lab's flagship NFT brand Bored Ape Yacht Club has sunk among formerly fervent collectors, Otherdeed holders are growing ever anxious about the game's success.