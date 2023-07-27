Palm Foundation to Scale Its Native Network to Support NFT Minting and Trading

Bitcoin
$29,495.70+0.81%
Ethereum
$1,877.21+1.14%
XRP
$0.71923206+2.57%
Binance Coin
$241.93+1.56%
Dogecoin
$0.07950165+1.20%
Cardano
$0.30984000+2.54%
Solana
$25.39+4.06%
Tron
$0.08273071+1.53%
Polygon
$0.73169330+3.50%
Litecoin
$91.21+2.10%
Polkadot
$5.29+1.55%
Bitcoin Cash
$246.09+3.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,501.57+0.92%
Toncoin
$1.36-3.39%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000786+0.60%
Avalanche
$13.35+1.14%
Uniswap
$5.90+1.94%
Stellar
$0.16219600+14.76%
Chainlink
$8.05+6.62%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.19%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-0.28%
Monero
$163.58+0.84%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.34%
Cosmos
$9.07+1.98%
Ethereum Classic
$18.31+1.65%
OKB
$43.14+1.10%
Filecoin
$4.41+2.66%
Internet Computer
$4.11+1.99%
Lido DAO
$1.95+2.49%
Hedera
$0.05237045+1.01%
Cronos
$0.05922137+1.01%
Aptos
$7.10+1.61%
Arbitrum
$1.20+1.87%
Quant
$102.43-0.53%
VeChain
$0.01874697+1.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.38+3.36%
Maker
$1,205.08+5.73%
Aave
$73.67+4.83%
Optimism
$1.55+5.20%
The Graph
$0.11335173+4.18%
Synthetix
$2.93+9.52%
XDC Network
$0.06352598+13.78%
Algorand
$0.11206456+2.89%
Elrond
$32.98+1.88%
Stacks
$0.60691600+0.92%
The Sandbox
$0.43326091+2.10%
EOS
$0.74225200+0.78%
Theta
$0.80626532-2.56%
Axie Infinity
$6.08+1.22%
Immutable X
$0.73022930+3.08%
BitDAO
$0.53424057+1.50%
Tezos
$0.81701000+1.38%
ApeCoin
$2.01+1.24%
USDD
$1.00+0.28%
Decentraland
$0.39196039+2.16%
Fantom
$0.24722644+5.14%
Bitcoin SV
$35.47+3.06%
Render Token
$1.80+3.31%
Injective Protocol
$8.23+3.28%
Curve DAO Token
$0.74024130+2.64%
NEO
$8.79+2.70%
Flow
$0.59197849+3.17%
GateToken
$4.25+0.90%
Kava.io
$0.90041535+3.98%
Gala
$0.02364848+1.29%
Rocket Pool
$29.99+2.53%
eCash
$0.00002983+2.89%
Radix
$0.05621755-1.93%
KuCoin Token
$5.91+1.11%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99947600-0.49%
Chiliz
$0.07841805+2.78%
Klaytn
$0.16245847+1.60%
GMX
$56.22+3.37%
Compound
$71.51+2.68%
IOTA
$0.17434341+1.38%
PAX Gold
$1,947.13-0.49%
Luna Classic
$0.00008197+0.73%
Frax Share
$6.20+3.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+0.34%
Casper
$0.03926492+4.80%
Huobi Token
$2.68+0.33%
Sui
$0.64559888+2.96%
Mina
$0.44882262+2.90%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91130095-1.32%
Arweave
$5.69+2.03%
Dash
$31.70+1.67%
dYdX
$2.10+1.79%
Nexo
$0.63420603+0.73%
Woo Network
$0.20573403+3.78%
Zilliqa
$0.02098450+1.76%
PancakeSwap
$1.50+1.11%
1inch Network
$0.30870440+2.56%
Gnosis
$117.04+2.15%
Osmosis
$0.49831721+1.53%
Enjin
$0.30191924+1.46%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.31+5.55%
Mask Network
$3.62+0.91%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19922600+2.29%
Convex Finance
$3.74+1.79%
Flare
$0.01419351+0.31%
THORChain
$0.95196549+1.40%
Loopring
$0.22607911+4.27%
Qtum
$2.57+1.47%
NEM
$0.02931745+1.68%
Oasis Network
$0.05096059+0.81%
Zcash
$30.17+1.55%
Celo
$0.48880195+1.09%
BLUR
$0.30548398+2.02%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.34+1.46%
Stepn
$0.21252156+1.52%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.42+1.18%
Illuvium
$41.48+3.94%
Yearn Finance
$6,986.66+5.58%
Astar
$0.05108510+11.26%
Holo
$0.00128087+2.45%
Decred
$14.72+1.40%
Helium
$1.57+3.26%
Fetch.ai
$0.21595969+2.41%
FLOKI
$0.00002255+2.37%
Ravencoin
$0.01835030+3.04%
ICON
$0.22123727+2.41%
Ankr
$0.02516558+0.62%
Kusama
$22.78+2.24%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61160792+1.98%
Golem
$0.19953147+1.66%
Wemix
$0.63969857+0.40%
SXP
$0.34324845+2.13%
Waves
$1.93+2.16%
Audius
$0.18199675+2.63%
Balancer
$4.54+1.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00392727+4.32%
EthereumPoW
$1.76+2.90%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.65%
IoTeX
$0.01912386+2.15%
Wax
$0.05239422+0.21%
Siacoin
$0.00338021+1.02%
Aragon
$4.14+3.31%
Moonbeam
$0.23257152+1.50%
SafePal
$0.42767714+2.44%
TerraUSD
$0.01600768-1.29%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35798546+3.27%
Band Protocol
$1.20+1.39%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19954346+1.32%
Harmony
$0.01196657+2.49%
Amp
$0.00250344-0.97%
Axelar
$0.40759216+2.61%
Horizen
$9.87+10.94%
Biconomy
$0.22724219+3.29%
Gains Network
$4.49+3.41%
DigiByte
$0.00810473+3.66%
Sushiswap
$0.66715625+2.70%
Synapse
$0.65742064+2.52%
Kyber Network
$0.68566736-4.34%
Core
$0.82641930+2.58%
Skale
$0.02654391+4.16%
Lisk
$0.84872118+1.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.59883079+3.83%
Polymath Network
$0.13583666+2.75%
Livepeer
$4.21+4.62%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+4.83%
Joe
$0.33060428+0.27%
Cartesi
$0.14881546+4.19%
Liquity
$1.10+5.08%
OriginTrail
$0.25723417+1.64%
PlayDapp
$0.17287655+1.66%
Nano
$0.70887427+2.33%
Nervos Network
$0.00281399+3.01%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01809282+2.36%
Numeraire
$14.20+4.67%
Merit Circle
$0.19986180-2.28%
iExec RLC
$1.20+5.61%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+0.84%
API3
$0.97893326+2.42%
OMG Network
$0.59998214+2.23%
Celer Network
$0.01447133+0.95%
Syscoin
$0.11364354+1.35%
Steem
$0.18375171+0.77%
Radicle
$1.59+2.53%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Verge
$0.00471083+2.04%
Coin98
$0.13660087+2.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.12+2.04%
Secret
$0.34674606+0.42%
Braintrust
$0.28922639-4.34%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95621723+1.48%
SPACE ID
$0.24852531+1.87%
MetisDAO
$16.20+1.79%
Celsius
$0.16648093+3.12%
Dent
$0.00073092+3.20%
Bifrost
$0.05007137+17.82%
Civic
$0.08594475+0.02%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164051+1.59%
Marlin
$0.00843914+2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006935+2.48%
Keep Network
$0.12021327+2.80%
Powerledger
$0.15229743+1.18%
Chromia
$0.11252940+4.41%
Stormx
$0.00573687-1.71%
NKN
$0.09583630+2.30%
Gitcoin
$0.99574399+6.13%
Ren
$0.06055244+2.58%
Request
$0.07841760+2.15%
Galxe
$1.29+3.15%
COTI
$0.04828896+1.11%
WazirX
$0.12800842+2.96%
Hashflow
$0.33115556-0.06%
Bancor
$0.38321124+2.44%
MOBOX
$0.27368847+1.34%
Sun Token
$0.00589496+0.91%
Spell Token
$0.00047073-0.44%
Origin Protocol
$0.10623734-4.29%
Aavegotchi
$0.98574300+0.98%
ARPA
$0.04951063+2.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.62909099+9.74%
Raydium
$0.22006858+3.53%
XYO Network
$0.00343242+1.35%
Boba Network
$0.13700253+1.56%
SuperRare
$0.07540270+0.88%
Maple
$5.81+1.03%
Voyager Token
$0.15017370+8.51%
Badger DAO
$2.19+4.52%
LCX
$0.05426217-0.40%
Storj
$0.29135871+1.22%
CEEK VR
$0.04963475-0.43%
Alien Worlds
$0.01090923+1.65%
Index Chain
$0.05037458+2.37%
Moonriver
$5.17+5.65%
RACA
$0.00011251+2.84%
TrueFi
$0.03544625+3.09%
Sweat Economy
$0.00575365+7.50%
GAS
$2.67+0.98%
Reef
$0.00160659+1.08%
Rally
$0.00712474+15.32%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47985240+2.74%
Serum
$0.09327510+1.60%
Saitama
$0.00075402+0.96%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17875579+9.47%
Polkastarter
$0.32589867+4.93%
Velas
$0.01240624+1.17%
Orchid
$0.05136974-1.40%
LooksRare
$0.05500975+1.89%
Ethernity
$1.60+3.83%
Travala.com
$0.56205143+4.48%
BarnBridge
$3.11+12.55%
DIA
$0.25766696+2.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92+9.05%
Alchemix
$14.64+6.02%
Keep3rV1
$56.01+3.60%
Virtua
$0.02531740+0.76%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23853303+3.72%
Onyxcoin
$0.00107305+2.14%
Enzyme
$17.59+5.08%
Decentral Games
$0.03473824+7.04%
Bluzelle
$0.05485726+3.52%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.27+7.65%
district0x
$0.02940000+4.96%
CLV
$0.03783362-0.61%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14584535+1.15%
MXC
$0.00862315+2.17%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.32%
0x
$0.20998633+1.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00148844+2.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.08871109-5.65%
Harvest Finance
$25.24+4.30%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.25+7.31%
StaFi
$0.28438114+3.50%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00389430+3.74%
Augur
$1.89-5.24%
Bonk
$0.00000035+1.56%
Rarible
$1.12+1.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01308859+1.38%
Tokemak
$0.59425454+1.41%
Quantstamp
$0.01174560-2.65%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03111050+0.19%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04827693-1.34%
FTX Token
$1.36+1.40%
Pepe
$0.00000142+13.17%
Threshold
$0.02467205+1.84%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10119812+3.44%
Human
$0.04228382-0.33%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.92%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.11%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Palm Foundation to Scale Its Native Network to Support NFT Minting and Trading

In partnership with Consensys and Polygon Labs, the Palm Network will evolve to facilitate more efficient NFT minting and trading for its 1.7 million registered wallet addresses.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJul 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
(Getty Images/Jackyenjoyphotography)

(Getty Images/Jackyenjoyphotography)

Non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure firm Palm Foundation has laid plans to scale its support for minting and trading tokens on its native Palm Network.

In doing so, it’s tapping Ethereum sidechain developer Polygon Labs and Web3 tooling company Consensys to build out Palm’s network as a Polygon Zero Knowledge (ZK) Supernet.

Polygon’s ZK Supernet is a customizable layer 2 network that aims to provide easy onboarding for users and developers. The network is tailored toward projects that want to scale their Web3 enterprise endeavors.

By leveraging the Polygon Supernet, Palm Foundation hopes to grow its native network infrastructure across its existing 1.7 million wallet addresses. The Palm Network already supports NFT collections from sports franchises like Major League Baseball, NASCAR and WWE, as well as entertainment companies Netflix and Warner Brothers, sold through NFT platform Candy Digital.

Palm Network will soon be able to help the companies within its ecosystem create decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), or subdaos, to help govern their communities within the greater Palm DAO.

Andrea Lerdo, Executive Director of the Palm Foundation, told CoinDesk that in order to support the current sales volume on the Palm Network, it’s necessary to scale the network while keeping gas fees low and transaction speed high.

“The layer 2 just gives us the ability to process more transactions faster and also still use layer 1 security,” said Lerdo. “This is a trend that we're seeing everyone scale to, and I think we're preparing to onboard the next billion people into Web3.”

Additionally, the Palm Network will be compatible with Ethereum and Polygon 2.0, helping projects expand into additional ecosystems with a focus beyond NFTs. Jordi Baylina, co-founder of Polygon, said in a press release that the Polygon Supernet’s high speed, low cost and customizable nature makes it an ideal network for the Palm Foundation’s expansion of access to NFTs.

“By leveraging Polygon Supernets technology, developers of Palm Network can preserve the user experience amid even the highest network activity while minimizing the gas costs for its community – resulting in a significantly more accessible and democratic ecosystem,” said Baylina.

The Palm Network will begin its integration to a Proof-of-Stake (POS) blockchain on August 1 and will complete its migration to a ZK Supernet in 2024.

In addition to its network, the Palm Foundation governs Palm NFT Studio, which recently merged with NFT platform Candy Digital, rebranding under the Candy name. In March, Palm Foundation teamed up with Russian activist group Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova to teach an art activism masterclass through the Palm DAO.

Edited by Rosie Perper.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Cam Thompson
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @camgthompson on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.