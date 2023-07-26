Reddit Brings In Good Karma With Gen 4 Collectible NFT Avatars

The Reddit team learned from its previous drop in April, implementing anti-bot measures such as CAPTCHA to ensure a smoother rollout. In addition, the team is launching "initial access" for the first day of the release, which looks at your account age and "other metrics" and limits the number of collectibles you can purchase in one swoop. Collectors can spend up to $1,000, with a one-purchase per collectible avatar limit during this time. Initial comments in the r/CollectibleAvatars posts post-launch are mostly positive, though there were some complaints about glitches and confusion with prices.