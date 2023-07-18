Bitcoin
Web3

Metaverse Startup Futureverse Raises $54M Series A From 10T Holdings, Ripple Labs: Bloomberg

Futureverse formed out of the merger of eight companies in late 2022, with three more assimilated subsequently.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 18, 2023 at 12:33 p.m. UTC
Funding (Shutterstock)

Funding (Shutterstock)

Futureverse, a startup formed out of 11 different firms, has raised $54 million in Series A round led by 10T Holdings and including contribution from Ripple Labs, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The company's aim is to combine AI and blockchain to build the infrastructure for users' experience of the metaverse. It formed out of the merger of eight companies in late 2022, with three more assimilated subsequently.

Futureverse's most notable existing projects include FLUF World, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection of cartoon rabbits and AI League, a mobile soccer game licensed by the sport's world governing body FIFA.

The large funding would appear to be at odds with the broader trend in the digital asset industry where capital has been hard to come by in the bear market conditions of the last year or more.

It suggests that there remains enthusiasm from investors for projects that combine digital assets with other sectors such as AI, which has witnessed a surge in interest this year thanks to platforms like language-recognition engine ChatGPT.

Futureverse did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Read More: Elon Musk's New ChatGPT Competitor Boosts AI-Related Crypto Tokens

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

