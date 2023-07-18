Digital Art Platform Prohibition Taps Arbitrum to Democratize Generative Art

Jordan Lyall, founder and CEO of VenturePunk and former DeFi Product Lead at Web3 infrastructure firm ConsenSys told CoinDesk that as generative art has become increasingly popular in the past year, its barriers to entry have become increasingly high. Not only is it rare to find a code-savvy artist who can rise to the ranks of popular creators Tyler Hobbs or Dmitri Cherniak, but it’s also hard for artists to be selected to mint their work on a platform in the first place. According to Lyall, Art Blocks only works with 2% of the artists that apply to create a collection.