The Jackson Pollock Studio Splatters Beyond the Physical, Releases Digital Art Collection

As NFTs have begun to find a home in the traditional art world, traditional fine artists have begun to embrace Web3 as a way to grow the reach of their work and connect with their collectors. In July 2021, artist Damien Hirst released “The Currency,” a collection of NFT spot paintings which gave collectors one year to decide whether to burn the digital or physical artworks. In March 2022, sculptor Jeff Koons stepped into the world of NFTs with a collection inspired by crypto’s “to the moon” meme – with plans to literally fly an NFT to the moon.