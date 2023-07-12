Bitcoin
Web3

The Jackson Pollock Studio Splatters Beyond the Physical, Releases Digital Art Collection

Beyond the Edge, inspired by the famed artists’ former workspace, features digitized Pollock works that come with a physical counterpart.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJul 12, 2023 at 3:42 p.m. UTC
Beyond the Edge (The Jackson Pollock Studio)

Beyond the Edge (The Jackson Pollock Studio)

The Jackson Pollock Studio, the home and museum of the famed 20th century painter, is releasing non-fungible token (NFT) collection – digitizing and revitalizing Pollock’s artwork on-chain.

In collaboration with Web3 art collective Iconic Moments, the “Beyond the Edge,” collection features four perspectives from Pollock’s studio floor, where he splattered and dripped paint in his iconic style. The artwork features elements from his paintings including “Number 3,” “Blue Poles” and “Convergence,” which currently reside in museums across the globe.

The collection features 100 digital artworks, which are sold with a corresponding physical print. Additionally, the collection will include a Beyond the Edge series of 100 Ordinals (Bitcoin-based NFTs), Pollock-interpretations from NFT artists and a gamified experience where players can complete a Web3 puzzle and Pollock trivia to win a digital artwork and print.

Helen A. Harrison, director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center said in a press release that “Beyond the Edge” helps bring new life to Pollock’s work by giving it a new home on-chain.

“Part of interpretation involves encouraging the use of our artifacts to inspire creativity. It keeps the space alive,” said Harrison. “We want people to understand that art history is not preserved and static; it is preserved and living.”

Additionally, the collection’s focus on Pollock’s studio floor highlights the dynamism of Pollock’s process and brings buyers closer to the artist.

“Typically, what is on the floor of most artist studios does not have a direct relationship to what is on the canvas,” said Harrison. “But the spillover on Pollock’s floor is analogous to the gestures in his canvases. You can relate his process directly to the product.”

As NFTs have begun to find a home in the traditional art world, traditional fine artists have begun to embrace Web3 as a way to grow the reach of their work and connect with their collectors. In July 2021, artist Damien Hirst released “The Currency,” a collection of NFT spot paintings which gave collectors one year to decide whether to burn the digital or physical artworks. In March 2022, sculptor Jeff Koons stepped into the world of NFTs with a collection inspired by crypto’s “to the moon” meme – with plans to literally fly an NFT to the moon.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

