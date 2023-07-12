Snoop Dogg and a16z Back Web3 Music Platform Sound’s $20M Funding Round

“My philosophy has been ‘meet artists with where they're at,’” said Greenstein, discussing onboarding new creators to Web3. “Ultimately, once they get their music collected and get paid out instantly, that's the dopamine effect that goes ‘whoa, I just returned 100% of my revenue, this company didn't take anything from me, and I own the relationship with my artist with with my listeners’ - that is super, super powerful.”