Web3

Dan Harmon’s Web3 TV Show ‘Krapopolis’ Finally Gets Premiere Date

The animated show, helmed by the “Rick and Morty” co-creator, has already been renewed for a second and third season ahead of its September release.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJul 11, 2023 at 3:03 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 11, 2023 at 3:11 p.m. UTC
Krapopolis (FOX)

Krapopolis (FOX)

After months of anticipation, Emmy-winning “Rick and Morty” co-creator and producer Dan Harmon’s latest adult-aimed animated television show “Krapopolis” is set to release in the fall.

According to a press release, TV network FOX will air the first two episodes of the show on Sunday, September 24, following its NFL doubleheader that day. The next week the show will join its “Animation Domination” programming block and will follow “The Simpsons” at 8:30 p.m.

“Krapopolis,” a comedy series that centers on a family of humans, gods and monsters in Ancient Greece, features voice actors including “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, “The IT Crowd” star Richard Ayoade, “The Midnight Gospel” actor Duncan Trussell and Matt Berry from “What We Do in the Shadows” among its high-profile cast.

The show’s content will be influenced by fans who own a Krapopolis Krap Chicken – a non-fungible token (NFT) that allows holders to vote on show components, see exclusive token-gated content, participate in gamified experiences like scavenger hunts, access a Discord channel and attend in-person events with the cast. Krapopolis is operated by FOX’s Web3 entertainment company Blockchain Creative Labs, and is the network’s first blockchain-based series.

Krapopolis released its Krap Chicken NFT collection in August 2022, and cost 0.18 ETH, or $336, to mint on the show’s website. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, although the collection has raked in 512 ETH – over $956,000 in secondary sales – the collection’s floor price is trading below its mint price at 0.0824, or $154 ETH.

In March, upon the news of the collection’s renewal for a third season, the floor price of the Krap Chicken NFT cost 0.11 ETH, about $170 at the time. The lower price reflects the NFT winter that has chilled many leading collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club, whose price sank to a 20-month low last week.

Despite lower prices, many entertainment creators and industry executives are turning to Web3 as a mechanism to disrupt traditional Hollywood production regimes. In April, Web3 entertainment company Toonstar released “Space Junk” starring "Napoleon Dynamite" actor Jon Heder that allows fans to engage with the intellectual property (IP) of the show through NFTs.

FOX did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

Cam Thompson
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @camgthompson on Twitter

