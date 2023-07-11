Dan Harmon’s Web3 TV Show ‘Krapopolis’ Finally Gets Premiere Date

The show’s content will be influenced by fans who own a Krapopolis Krap Chicken – a non-fungible token (NFT) that allows holders to vote on show components, see exclusive token-gated content, participate in gamified experiences like scavenger hunts, access a Discord channel and attend in-person events with the cast. Krapopolis is operated by FOX’s Web3 entertainment company Blockchain Creative Labs, and is the network’s first blockchain-based series.