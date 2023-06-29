Lacoste Expands Its NFT Ecosystem With New Rewards

Bitcoin
$30,442.92+0.97%
Ethereum
$1,852.15+1.10%
Binance Coin
$233.30+1.35%
XRP
$0.47403319+2.12%
Cardano
$0.27454500+1.84%
Dogecoin
$0.06333639+1.31%
Solana
$17.70+10.21%
Tron
$0.07445693+1.23%
Litecoin
$84.77+1.93%
Polkadot
$4.95+1.36%
Polygon
$0.62424563+0.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$246.41+7.73%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,344.62+0.73%
Avalanche
$12.64+2.20%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000732+1.05%
Binance USD
$0.99997957-0.02%
Uniswap
$4.90+1.49%
Chainlink
$5.90+1.32%
Monero
$165.01-0.09%
Stellar
$0.10279000+1.18%
Cosmos
$9.09+0.15%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99+1.79%
Internet Computer
$4.04+0.07%
Filecoin
$3.82+1.75%
Lido DAO
$1.88+1.99%
Quant
$106.59+4.24%
Hedera
$0.04843185+1.14%
Aptos
$7.16+3.51%
Crypto.com
$0.05514983-0.11%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.47%
VeChain
$0.01899331+4.75%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-0.37%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.55%
Stacks
$0.68961458+0.87%
The Graph
$0.10191036-0.42%
Aave
$63.37+6.63%
Algorand
$0.11952368+0.56%
Elrond
$33.93+4.53%
Fantom
$0.29816163+1.24%
ApeCoin
$2.22+0.92%
Optimism
$1.22+0.76%
The Sandbox
$0.40630920+2.00%
EOS
$0.67870000+1.17%
Render Token
$1.99+3.90%
Bitcoin SV
$37.66+0.19%
Immutable X
$0.69724328-0.00%
Synthetix
$2.25+13.08%
Rocket Pool
$36.98+0.47%
Tezos
$0.76878800+0.68%
Theta
$0.69598716-0.15%
Decentraland
$0.36894790+2.02%
Axie Infinity
$5.65+1.57%
Injective Protocol
$7.84+6.34%
Maker
$690.12+2.48%
NEO
$8.72+3.08%
Curve DAO Token
$0.70832091+6.43%
Gala
$0.02410005+2.53%
Kava.io
$0.93614448+2.26%
BitDAO
$0.38160522-2.27%
Flow
$0.51708665+2.37%
Luna Classic
$0.00008695+2.26%
IOTA
$0.17781002+2.41%
PAX Gold
$1,892.87+0.22%
eCash
$0.00002345+5.66%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046+0.60%
Mina
$0.46300044+1.56%
Chiliz
$0.07411617+2.23%
Dash
$34.28+1.08%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87789504-1.40%
Nexo
$0.64146533+2.60%
Woo Network
$0.20869065-1.41%
Compound
$50.02+23.19%
dYdX
$1.96+5.09%
Zilliqa
$0.01964894+2.83%
PancakeSwap
$1.48+1.60%
THORChain
$0.97680498+2.36%
Gnosis
$112.67-0.55%
1inch Network
$0.30740800+2.93%
Enjin
$0.28115860+2.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18843200+1.84%
Convex Finance
$3.56+2.47%
Mask Network
$3.38+2.30%
Loopring
$0.22078232+1.08%
Flare
$0.01467483+1.07%
BLUR
$0.34881458+0.82%
Zcash
$29.60+2.32%
Illuvium
$44.76+1.58%
NEM
$0.02742233+0.77%
Qtum
$2.31+1.86%
Decred
$15.73+5.16%
FLOKI
$0.00002411+0.97%
Holo
$0.00133200+1.50%
Oasis Network
$0.04638112-0.55%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.07-1.99%
Fetch.ai
$0.21818480+1.70%
Kusama
$25.03+2.47%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.59%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.56+1.80%
Stepn
$0.21561107+2.21%
Ravencoin
$0.01838769+1.08%
Celo
$0.42992752-0.28%
EthereumPoW
$1.93+1.01%
Yearn Finance
$6,303.01+3.55%
JasmyCoin
$0.00424816+1.75%
SXP
$0.35494204+0.75%
Astar
$0.04399388-1.16%
ICON
$0.20363237+1.04%
Helium
$1.33+1.30%
Balancer
$4.59+0.38%
Waves
$1.91-0.66%
Audius
$0.17833383+3.32%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61131349+1.74%
Ankr
$0.02250293+1.23%
IoTeX
$0.01897346+0.99%
Golem
$0.17885882+1.45%
0x
$0.20121080+2.22%
SafePal
$0.44842323+0.65%
Moonbeam
$0.24701402-1.41%
Aragon
$3.89-0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00299702+0.77%
Wax
$0.04564579+1.40%
Band Protocol
$1.19+0.48%
Harmony
$0.01212612+1.12%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31578200-0.32%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18450814+0.77%
Biconomy
$0.23368100+1.00%
Joe
$0.38056743+1.87%
Sushiswap
$0.64719754+3.04%
Synapse
$0.65323512-0.33%
Axelar
$0.39311743+0.02%
Gains Network
$3.98+2.14%
TerraUSD
$0.01224430+3.97%
Livepeer
$4.15-0.13%
Skale
$0.02582922-0.83%
Amp
$0.00206451+3.03%
Lisk
$0.78617025+0.50%
Stargate Finance
$0.55570867+2.35%
Braintrust
$0.45255286-5.58%
UMA Protocol
$1.54+1.58%
DigiByte
$0.00670082-0.22%
Polymath Network
$0.12170000+1.50%
Cartesi
$0.14222156+0.28%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02001405-2.36%
OriginTrail
$0.25700767+1.50%
Kyber Network
$0.52892845+0.39%
Horizen
$6.90+1.91%
Nervos Network
$0.00279990+2.59%
iExec RLC
$1.29-0.09%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.31%
Celer Network
$0.01593465-1.32%
Nano
$0.66394853-2.07%
Syscoin
$0.12374675-0.93%
MetisDAO
$20.21+1.03%
OMG Network
$0.62155012+0.43%
API3
$0.97699836+1.13%
PlayDapp
$0.14898901+1.01%
Liquity
$0.89198927-0.42%
Numeraire
$12.62+1.57%
Radicle
$1.58+1.66%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
SPACE ID
$0.27191705-1.43%
Coin98
$0.14254977-1.36%
Steem
$0.17253026+0.27%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.14-0.34%
Merit Circle
$0.18501555+0.73%
Dent
$0.00075148+0.75%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.96907896+1.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167227+1.25%
Chromia
$0.12200249+0.06%
Celsius
$0.16363406+43.12%
Gitcoin
$1.09+3.19%
Secret
$0.31385965-0.16%
Civic
$0.08032755+1.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006567-0.53%
Hashflow
$0.35831879-0.84%
Marlin
$0.00753188+2.02%
NKN
$0.09290609+1.17%
Ren
$0.06017142+3.38%
Powerledger
$0.13959260+1.25%
MOBOX
$0.29691928+1.69%
Keep Network
$0.10752541+3.44%
Bifrost
$0.04563632-1.38%
Request
$0.07515883+0.87%
COTI
$0.04761043+0.61%
LCX
$0.07223409-2.50%
Galxe
$1.20-0.40%
Bancor
$0.37240458+0.26%
Serum
$0.14872144+18.65%
Spell Token
$0.00045371+0.75%
ARPA
$0.05369348-2.43%
Sun Token
$0.00553356-0.61%
Verge
$0.00302519-7.12%
Aavegotchi
$0.95633572-0.70%
Raydium
$0.22298157+7.85%
Voyager Token
$0.16313545+28.55%
CEEK VR
$0.05603958+1.55%
XYO Network
$0.00364296+0.70%
Boba Network
$0.13096553+0.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.56704237+0.38%
TrueFi
$0.04059645+0.24%
Badger DAO
$2.18+0.02%
WazirX
$0.09148879+3.96%
SuperRare
$0.06721378+0.20%
Index Chain
$0.05576794-2.00%
Stormx
$0.00372465-0.18%
Storj
$0.27745196+1.56%
Alien Worlds
$0.01101829+2.44%
Origin Protocol
$0.07710340+1.45%
RACA
$0.00011573+2.27%
Moonriver
$5.48-1.04%
Saitama
$0.00085685-3.46%
Reef
$0.00164804+0.53%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.48632744+1.14%
GAS
$2.51+0.98%
BarnBridge
$3.48+14.86%
LooksRare
$0.05920956+0.82%
MXC
$0.01293745-0.67%
Augur
$3.89-18.17%
Polkastarter
$0.30343179-0.06%
Orchid
$0.04963750-0.11%
Onyxcoin
$0.00115498+1.93%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14719526-0.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13763263-1.68%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.19%
Alchemix
$14.12+0.51%
Keep3rV1
$53.56+1.56%
DIA
$0.23963317-0.09%
Enzyme
$17.01+3.05%
Quickswap
$51.40+0.77%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22815419+0.37%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.41+4.86%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14751180+0.23%
Blue Zelle
$0.05410267+1.31%
CLV
$0.03637268+3.06%
district0x
$0.02660000+16.10%
Star Atlas
$0.00156741+1.19%
Harvest Finance
$24.20+0.83%
Stafi
$0.28301913-0.17%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00382813+4.13%
Rarible
$1.14-0.58%
Tokemak
$0.67708316-4.43%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01278926+0.96%
Quantstamp
$0.01216656+1.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03277333-1.57%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$2.04+19.45%
Pepe
$0.00000154+6.86%
Threshold
$0.02196198+1.04%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09963721+0.88%
Tether
$0.99998055-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Lacoste Expands Its NFT Ecosystem With New Rewards

The latest expansion of the Lacoste Web3 universe grants holders access to "creative sessions, contests, video games and interactive conversations."

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 29, 2023 at 9:09 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 29, 2023 at 9:14 p.m. UTC
Lacoste UNDW3 card. (Lacoste)

Lacoste UNDW3 card. (Lacoste)

French fashion brand Lacoste expanded its non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem on Thursday, introducing a rewards and co-creation feature for its UNDW3 community.

Lacoste released its UNDW3 collection of 11,212 profile picture (PFP) NFTs in June 2022, offering "Genesis Passes" to its community as the retailer teased plans for a Web3 expansion. By owning the NFTs, the community was able to access limited-edition merchandise and IRL community events.

Each NFT in the collection minted for 0.08 ETH, or about $95 at the time. In September, crocodile-themed PFPs were airdropped to holders. Lacoste teased at the time that the NFTs would be part of "an experiential, interactive and co-creative universe."

According to a press release, the latest expansion of the Lacoste Web3 universe allows Genesis Pass holders to convert their NFTs into an UNDW3 card and connect their wallets to a dedicated site to gain access to "creative sessions, contests, video games and interactive conversations." The platform will also reward holders for activity on the site with points that can earn them a spot on the leaderboard, which "adds rarity" to their NFT.

Catherine Spindler, deputy CEO of Lacoste, said in a statement that the latest release is part of Lacoste's long-term Web3 vision.

“Pioneering the concept of a dynamic NFT within our industry is a testament to our bold vision," said Spindler. “Beyond the fleeting trends surrounding NFTs and the metaverse, we see blockchain as an accelerator, ushering in a more inclusive and experiential digital realm. By rewarding co-creators and fostering horizontal relationships with our customers, we invite them into our creative process."

Lacoste has taken steps to digitize its apparel, previously working with world-building platform Roblox to offer digital clothing items. Other fashion brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci have also recently expanded their NFT offerings.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Rosie Perper
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Follow @rosieperper on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
NFTsWeb3Fashion