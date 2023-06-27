Web3 Infrastructure Firm Crossmint Launches Wallet-as-a-Service to Expand NFT Use Cases

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Binance Coin
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Solana
Tron
Litecoin
Polkadot
Polygon
Wrapped Bitcoin
Avalanche
Bitcoin Cash
Shiba Inu
Binance USD
Uniswap
Chainlink
Monero
Stellar
Cosmos
Ethereum Classic
Internet Computer
Filecoin
Lido DAO
Hedera
Quant
Arbitrum
Aptos
Crypto.com
NEAR Protocol
VeChain
The Graph
Paxos Dollar
Stacks
Aave
Algorand
Fantom
Elrond
ApeCoin
Optimism
The Sandbox
EOS
Immutable X
Tezos
Theta
Bitcoin SV
Decentraland
Axie Infinity
Synthetix
NEO
Gala
Maker
Injective Protocol
Curve DAO Token
Kava.io
Flow
Luna Classic
IOTA
PAX Gold
eCash
Mina
BitTorrent
Chiliz
Dash
Woo Network
Trust Wallet Token
Nexo
Zilliqa
dYdX
PancakeSwap
THORChain
Enjin
Basic Attention Token
Flare
Loopring
Mask Network
Convex Finance
Compound
BLUR
Illuvium
NEM
FLOKI
Qtum
Zcash
Oasis Network
Holo
Fetch.ai
Bitcoin Gold
Celo
Stepn
Baby Doge Coin
Ethereum Name Service
Kusama
Ravencoin
Decred
EthereumPoW
JasmyCoin
Yearn Finance
SXP
Waves
ICON
Terra 2.0/LUNA
Ankr
Audius
IoTeX
0x
Moonbeam
Helium
SafePal
Band Protocol
Harmony
Aragon
Wax
Siacoin
Joe
Ribbon Finance
Sushiswap
Synapse
Skale
Braintrust
TerraUSD
Livepeer
Stargate Finance
Gains Network
Lisk
Amp
UMA Protocol
Polymath Network
DigiByte
Cartesi
Alchemy Pay
Kyber Network
iExec RLC
Nervos Network
Dogelon Mars
Syscoin
Nano
OMG Network
MetisDAO
SPACE ID
Numeraire
Steem
Vulcan Forged PYR
NuCypher
Dent
Chromia
Smooth Love Potion
Secret
Civic
WINkLink
NKN
Ren
MOBOX
Bifrost
COTI
Keep Network
Request
Bancor
Spell Token
Sun Token
CEEK VR
Celsius
Serum
XYO Network
Index Chain
SuperRare
Stormx
WazirX
Raydium
Moonriver
Reef
Voyager Token
Saitama
RACA
Augur
Storj
Adventure Gold
GAS
LooksRare
Verge
Polkastarter
Orchid
Yield Guild Games
Star Atlas DAO
Kishu Inu
Enzyme
Quickswap
Blue Zelle
Alpaca Finance
Ampleforth Governance
CLV
district0x
Star Atlas
Harvest Finance
Stafi
Samoyedcoin
Rarible
Tokemak
Green Satoshi Token
Quantstamp
Mirror Protocol
SingularDTV
FTX Token
Pepe
Tether
USD Coin
Dai
Web3

Web3 Infrastructure Firm Crossmint Launches Wallet-as-a-Service to Expand NFT Use Cases

The new API will allow users to create smart contracts and send NFTs via email, with the infrastructure to generate wallets for NFT collectors.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 5:26 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 27, 2023 at 7:07 p.m. UTC
wallet nft phone

(BlackSalmon/Getty Images)

Web3 infrastructure firm Crossmint is rolling out a non-fungible token (NFT) wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) to help companies implement simplified, interoperable blockchain technologies into their existing goods and services.

The NFT WaaS tech stack allows firms to create smart contracts and send NFTs via email, as well as generate wallets for NFT collectors. The white-label product will also allow users to connect their wallets to third-party sites using decentralized application (dapp) services Wallet Connect or Crossmint Connect.

Additionally, the Crossmint WaaS allows users to purchase NFTs in fiat. The service was previously offered to companies including airline airBaltic, energy drink Red Bull, technology company ASUS and alcohol giant Diageo, and is now being rolled out to the public.

Rodri Fernandez Touza, CEO and co-founder of Crossmint, told CoinDesk that the Web3 user experience is still “cumbersome and unreliable,” which Crossmint’s WaaS hopes to tackle.

“This product offers all of the power of Web3 but removes all the complexity by abstracting the blockchain completely from users,” said Fernandez Touza. “We expect this product to help onboard and retain more users by creating seamless interoperable experiences accessible to everyone.”

Crossmint has previously teamed up with brands and players across the Web3 space to help facilitate NFT infrastructure. In June, rapper Snoop Dogg released a dynamic NFT collection that evolves alongside his tour and uses Crossmint as the NFT payment processor to accept fiat payments and for custodial services.

Edited by Rosie Perper.

DISCLOSURE

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

