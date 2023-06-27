Web3 Infrastructure Firm Crossmint Launches Wallet-as-a-Service to Expand NFT Use Cases
The new API will allow users to create smart contracts and send NFTs via email, with the infrastructure to generate wallets for NFT collectors.
The NFT WaaS tech stack allows firms to create smart contracts and send NFTs via email, as well as generate wallets for NFT collectors. The white-label product will also allow users to connect their wallets to third-party sites using decentralized application (dapp) services Wallet Connect or Crossmint Connect.
Additionally, the Crossmint WaaS allows users to purchase NFTs in fiat. The service was previously offered to companies including airline airBaltic, energy drink Red Bull, technology company ASUS and alcohol giant Diageo, and is now being rolled out to the public.
Rodri Fernandez Touza, CEO and co-founder of Crossmint, told CoinDesk that the Web3 user experience is still “cumbersome and unreliable,” which Crossmint’s WaaS hopes to tackle.
“This product offers all of the power of Web3 but removes all the complexity by abstracting the blockchain completely from users,” said Fernandez Touza. “We expect this product to help onboard and retain more users by creating seamless interoperable experiences accessible to everyone.”
Crossmint has previously teamed up with brands and players across the Web3 space to help facilitate NFT infrastructure. In June, rapper Snoop Dogg released a dynamic NFT collection that evolves alongside his tour and uses Crossmint as the NFT payment processor to accept fiat payments and for custodial services.
