Web3

Azuki Unveils New ‘Elementals’ Collection, Expanding Its NFT Ecosystem

A portion of the yet-to-be-revealed 20,000-edition NFT collection was airdropped to holders on Friday.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconJun 26, 2023 at 4:47 p.m. UTC
Azuki Elementals

Azuki Elementals. (Chiru Labs/modified by CoinDesk)

Popular blue-chip non-fungible token (NFT) collection Azuki is releasing a new collection inspired by the elements found within the Azuki ecosystem.

According to a press release, Azuki Elementals will include 20,000 NFTs based on the four Azuki elements of earth, fire, lightning and water. The collection includes different levels of rarity traits that will be revealed upon mint.

The sale, which opens Tuesday as a Dutch Auction, will start at 2 ETH, (roughly $3,800) and will first be available to holders of Azuki NFTs or BEANZ – another Azuki derivative collection. Every five minutes, the price will fall by 0.1 ETH, or $187, until all 10,000 of the remaining Elementals NFTs have been sold.

A portion of the NFTs from the new collection was airdropped to existing Azuki holders on Friday at an event hosted in Las Vegas called “Follow the Rabbit.”

Azuki holders received an unrevealed Azuki Elemental NFT as well as a soulbound token to commemorate the event, according to a tweet from Azuki holder and event attendee Charlie G.

“The trailer that was launched at Vegas was of a quality the space hadn't witnessed before,” said Charlie. “It's the ability of Azuki to capture the attention of a whole space that goes far beyond what we typically see in NFT projects.”

According to data from secondary marketplace OpenSea, Azuki’s floor price at the time of writing is 15.3 ETH, or about $29,000. The project has brought in a trading volume of 569,795 ETH or just over $1 billion. The floor price of BEANZ is 1.28 ETH, or $2,400, and its trading volume is about $300 million.

In October, the project auctioned off eight golden skateboards tied to “physical backed tokens,” raising $2.5 million in sales volume.

Edited by Rosie Perper.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @camgthompson on Twitter

Web3azukiNFTpfp
Web3azukiNFTpfp