Puma, Gutter Cat Gang and LaMelo Ball Team Up to Release NFT Sneakers
The “GutterMelo MB.03” NFT sneakers are paired with a physical real-life sneaker counterpart and will be available to mint on OpenSea on June 29.
Web3 streetwear brand Gutter Cat Gang is teaming up with shoe retailer Puma and NBA player LaMelo Ball to release a non-fungible token (NFT) sneaker collection.
The “GutterMelo MB.03” digital sneaker collection will open its mint on NFT marketplace OpenSea on June 29.
According to its website, the sneaker collection welcomes a “new era for hoops apparel and fashion,” and was designed by Ball as a part of MB, his fashion collaboration with Puma. Each buyer that purchases the NFT sneakers will also receive a physical counterpart they can flex in real life.
“This collaboration pushes the boundaries of innovation by empowering hoopers to express their unique style both on the court and online, while bringing more mainstream awareness to web3 technology and digital collectibles,” reads the site.
Eager buyers can now register to purchase on allowlist platform Premint, though the site has already claimed it’s over-allocated and not all buyers will be able to mint into the collection. Collectors who get on the early access allowlist can purchase the GutterMelo MB.03 sneakers for $175, while those on the early access waitlist will pay $195. The price will then rise to $215 for the public sale.
While fashion is finding itself a new home in NFTs, streetwear and sneakers have taken the lead in digital fashion. In April, Nike announced its first digital sneaker collection through its Web3 platform .Swoosh, which surpassed $1 million in sales despite delays due to technology issues. In April, Adidas released its first series of NFTs associated with its Into the Metaverse Web3 ecosystem.
