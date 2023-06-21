NFT Creation Platform Zora Launches Creator-Focused Layer 2

Bitcoin
$30,086.19+7.55%
Ethereum
$1,877.87+5.47%
Binance Coin
$248.39+2.02%
XRP
$0.49688254+1.81%
Cardano
$0.28471900+6.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06573579+5.26%
Solana
$17.11+4.72%
Tron
$0.07188324+2.61%
Litecoin
$85.08+6.75%
Polygon
$0.66328016+6.45%
Polkadot
$4.80+3.89%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,961.54+7.37%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000754+4.57%
Avalanche
$12.85+8.52%
Binance USD
$0.99924048-0.06%
Uniswap
$4.73+3.30%
Chainlink
$5.51+5.62%
Cosmos
$9.03+4.15%
Monero
$144.67+2.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$134.96+23.92%
Ethereum Classic
$16.67+7.04%
Stellar
$0.08582900+4.23%
Internet Computer
$4.20+0.65%
Lido DAO
$1.96+5.19%
Filecoin
$3.88+2.61%
Hedera
$0.05049686+6.08%
Aptos
$7.44+2.93%
Quant
$103.04+3.03%
Crypto.com
$0.05628883+3.92%
Arbitrum
$1.14+6.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34+3.90%
VeChain
$0.01620862+5.29%
Stacks
$0.84294424+16.83%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99389162-0.50%
The Graph
$0.10840966+5.90%
Optimism
$1.43+8.10%
Algorand
$0.12552738+4.97%
Fantom
$0.29916361+10.53%
Elrond
$32.38+6.15%
ApeCoin
$2.22+6.14%
Aave
$54.91+4.21%
The Sandbox
$0.42022814+6.06%
EOS
$0.67370000+5.96%
Tezos
$0.76763700+4.28%
Immutable X
$0.68242373+6.04%
Theta
$0.70846294+7.72%
Maker
$768.45+5.83%
Decentraland
$0.37267832+7.48%
NEO
$9.04+11.52%
Axie Infinity
$5.50+6.29%
Synthetix
$1.98+5.26%
Gala
$0.02538114+6.13%
Curve DAO Token
$0.68447555+4.02%
Injective Protocol
$7.15+6.03%
Flow
$0.55074385+16.41%
Kava.io
$0.96399431+14.29%
Bitcoin SV
$28.76+13.13%
Luna Classic
$0.00009296+2.75%
PAX Gold
$1,921.37-0.50%
IOTA
$0.17222243+4.86%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+3.08%
Mina
$0.46665305+3.77%
eCash
$0.00002192+6.97%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96289406+2.06%
Chiliz
$0.07383368+5.34%
Dash
$33.55+1.94%
Woo Network
$0.21430086+7.97%
Nexo
$0.65151842+5.43%
Mask Network
$3.96+5.00%
Zilliqa
$0.01893482+6.23%
dYdX
$1.83+2.73%
Convex Finance
$3.80+5.83%
PancakeSwap
$1.43+2.37%
Flare
$0.01560528+2.28%
Loopring
$0.22776304+3.32%
Enjin
$0.28118498+5.27%
THORChain
$0.92222469+5.82%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18584900+6.67%
FLOKI
$0.00002655+18.10%
BLUR
$0.37241446+3.42%
Illuvium
$47.21+5.07%
Oasis Network
$0.05131015+2.90%
Holo
$0.00139700+4.92%
NEM
$0.02728313+5.03%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.32%
Qtum
$2.25+6.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.22285547+13.57%
Zcash
$27.11+2.50%
Celo
$0.44669186+7.16%
SXP
$0.38558093+6.92%
Ravencoin
$0.01834459+5.08%
Decred
$14.24+2.75%
Kusama
$24.08+1.51%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.27+3.58%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.07+8.85%
Yearn Finance
$6,351.67+8.63%
EthereumPoW
$1.92+4.88%
Stepn
$0.21703259+2.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00432360+2.99%
Compound
$29.54+2.98%
ICON
$0.21032969+6.46%
Audius
$0.18440191+4.29%
Helium
$1.30+4.23%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62256478+4.36%
SafePal
$0.49746455-0.07%
IoTeX
$0.01942709+5.71%
Ankr
$0.02241378+6.75%
Aragon
$4.55+4.14%
Moonbeam
$0.26804378+5.00%
0x
$0.19185136+4.63%
Harmony
$0.01256953+10.44%
Band Protocol
$1.20+5.95%
Waves
$1.51+5.69%
Siacoin
$0.00292549+6.24%
Wax
$0.04474330+4.07%
Joe
$0.39910066+12.52%
Braintrust
$0.54655741-1.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18372065-0.41%
Synapse
$0.67819567+11.24%
Gains Network
$4.13+1.38%
Amp
$0.00219746+3.89%
Sushiswap
$0.63903329+4.47%
Skale
$0.02685664+6.78%
Livepeer
$4.32+5.03%
TerraUSD
$0.01238701+2.46%
Stargate Finance
$0.57537786+3.26%
UMA Protocol
$1.63+4.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02219495+6.98%
DigiByte
$0.00669835+6.70%
Lisk
$0.75338252+4.83%
Cartesi
$0.14555711+5.99%
Polymath Network
$0.11630000+5.54%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+9.38%
iExec RLC
$1.34+5.85%
Nervos Network
$0.00287719+4.28%
Kyber Network
$0.52754240+8.63%
SPACE ID
$0.33382874+10.82%
Syscoin
$0.12877712+2.28%
Nano
$0.68504720+4.77%
MetisDAO
$20.62+5.50%
Numeraire
$14.03+13.30%
OMG Network
$0.58232747+6.14%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17+2.50%
Chromia
$0.12990529+6.23%
Steem
$0.16862602+3.94%
Secret
$0.34575225+1.09%
Dent
$0.00074252+6.69%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164982+3.64%
NKN
$0.09973298+12.09%
WINkLink
$0.00006705+3.12%
MOBOX
$0.31881794+3.24%
Civic
$0.07622249+4.65%
Ren
$0.06055290+9.08%
Bifrost
$0.04654101+1.15%
COTI
$0.04894296+6.61%
Bancor
$0.38147428+4.85%
Request
$0.07597913+2.98%
Spell Token
$0.00048121+3.55%
Keep Network
$0.10016787+8.50%
Sun Token
$0.00562574+3.44%
CEEK VR
$0.06047148+6.38%
Celsius
$0.11806585+5.99%
XYO Network
$0.00350925+2.24%
SuperRare
$0.07045437+5.08%
Index Chain
$0.05808273+6.35%
Stormx
$0.00376918+5.66%
RACA
$0.00011788+5.37%
Augur
$4.95+0.95%
Raydium
$0.18432158+2.13%
WazirX
$0.08561936+3.41%
Saitama
$0.00085473+3.93%
Reef
$0.00164570+6.20%
Moonriver
$5.32+2.23%
Storj
$0.25120294+4.47%
Adventure Gold
$0.46469868+2.59%
GAS
$2.46+5.65%
Voyager Token
$0.11537453+2.87%
Orchid
$0.05583387+1.05%
LooksRare
$0.05808084+0.89%
Polkastarter
$0.30581045+6.96%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15479023-0.45%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15580616+5.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000006.45%
Verge
$0.00155937+2.63%
Enzyme
$16.72+3.84%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15021551+3.31%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.36+4.41%
CLV
$0.03782650+3.12%
Blue Zelle
$0.05486191+9.30%
Serum
$0.05796660+5.83%
district0x
$0.02808319+5.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00172209+4.36%
Quickswap
$45.14+2.71%
Stafi
$0.28965651+4.54%
Harvest Finance
$23.83+2.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00354748-2.44%
Rarible
$1.12+7.04%
Tokemak
$0.72453704+2.57%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01349395+4.08%
Quantstamp
$0.01223274+8.58%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02713103+1.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95667020+3.08%
Pepe
$0.00000142+45.17%
Tether
$0.99924111-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99924995-0.07%
Dai
$0.99902367-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

NFT Creation Platform Zora Launches Creator-Focused Layer 2

Zora Network aims to make minting on its platform "faster, cheaper and more enjoyable," according to a press release.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 21, 2023 at 7:33 p.m. UTC
Zora Network layer 2

(Zora Network)

Zora, the popular platform used by creators and brands to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has launched its own layer 2 blockchain network to support creatives and minimize costs.

The Zora Network is secured by Ethereum and built on Optimism’s tech stack. According to a press release, the new network will make minting on its platform "faster, cheaper and more enjoyable" with a focus on gas efficiency and scalability. According to documents online, minting an NFT through the network "costs less than 50 cents."

Jacob Horne, Zora's co-founder and CEO, told CoinDesk that as a layer 2, the network is able to "experiment with economic mechanisms" to subsidize fees for creators.

The platform will be integrated into all of Zora's existing tools and experiences and is already supported by over 35 groups and platforms, including sound.xyz, PleasrDAO and more.

In a press release, Zora said its platform is unique in that it was "built, launched and designed by a team with deep expertise of NFTs." Noted NFT artist Latashá has worked as Zora's head of community since June 2021.

In a statement to CoinDesk, a spokesperson for Zora said that the platform has been building a "culture of creativity and community" since its inception, putting artists and creators at the forefront of its products. The company has recently integrated new features, including highlighting trending NFT mints, allowing mints with comments and the ability to customize user profiles, which it says make it the "Tumblr for Web3."

The platform has grown in popularity since it was founded in 2020, reaching over 100,000 monthly active users. According to Crunchbase, Zora has raised a total of $60 million over three rounds including a $50 million round led by Haun Ventures in May 2022 which gave the startup a $600 million valuation. Other notable investors in Zora include Paradigm, Kindred Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Follow @rosieperper on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
NFTsWeb3ZORAlayer 2